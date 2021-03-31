DCCC Baseball: Smith’s Big Day Highlights Conquistador’s 22-7 Victory

Joe Penno

DCCC Sports Information Director

The Dodge City Community College baseball team got back in the win column in a big way by welcoming Northwestern Oklahoma State's JV squad to Cavalier Field and sending them home with a 22-7 loss.

While all of the Conquistadors got involved offensively, the highlight of the afternoon was Alex Smith's record-breaking four home run performance.

The redshirt-freshman from Katy, Texas has been a mainstay within the Conquistador program for the last three seasons. Smith took to the plate six times, hitting four home runs and taking a hit by pitch to reach base five times.

Smith was 4-5 on the day with the four home runs to total 10 RBIs. The four home run performance is a Dodge City Community College baseball single game record.

The game wasn't without early drama. After a five-run first inning gave the Conquistadors a comfortable 5-1 lead, NWOSU scored five of their own to take a 6-5 lead in the 3rd inning. Dodge City responded with a six-run 4th and 6th innings to take a commanding 17-7 lead.

The Conquistadors scored a run in the 7th and four more in the 8th to reach the game's final score of 22-7.

Outside of Smith's big day, freshman Ethan Baptie produced a 3-5 outing with a double, triple, and home run, leaving him a single shy of hitting for the cycle.

Wesley Greenlee got the start for the Conquistadors but was pulled after 2.1 innings of work in favor of Paiden Falcetti who was credited with the win, moving him to 1-0 on the year. The freshman from Vernal, UT registered 2.2 innings of work, allowing only two hits and striking out four.

Dodge City resumes KJCCC play this Thursday, April 1 when they welcome the Seward County Saints to Cavalier Field for a doubleheader. First pitch is set for 3 p.m.