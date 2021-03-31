DCCC Men's BB: Double-Digit Lead Not Enough for Conqs to Fend Off Beavers

Joe Penno

DCCC Sports Information Director

The Dodge City Conquistador men's basketball team lost to the Pratt Beavers on Monday night in the Student Activity Center by a score of 100-95.

With the offense clicking and the defense forcing turnovers, the Conquistadors took a 47-29 lead with 4:12 remaining in the first half thanks to a Tyler Stallworth offensive rebound and put back. Pratt found a way to hang around, cutting the halftime deficit to 11 at 51-40 off a Harrison Eghan three-pointer.

The Conquistadors quickly regained their form to open the second half.

Dhieu Deing made a corner three on the half's first possession, the Conqs quickly took the ball back from Pratt, and Deing canned another three-pointer to put Dodge City up 57-40, just 40-seconds into the second half.

Dodge City took another 17-point at 64-47 with 15:58 to play thanks to another Dhieu Deing three-pointer, but from that point on the game belonged to Pratt. After having their lead cut to seven, Emmanuel Jones knocked down a three to go up 72-62, but a Beaver 10-0 run tied the score at 72-72 with 10:29 to play.

Pratt took their first lead of the second half with 6:53 remaining after Tommy Thomas made one of his four second half threes to put the Beavers ahead 81-80. The shot was a part of a 14-4 run that saw Pratt go up 92-84 after a Cam Morris fast break dunk.

The Conquistadors would pull within four at 92-88, but the Beavers managed to hit their free throws down the stretch. After going 5-15 from the line in the first half, Pratt made 17-22 free throws in the second half to help secure their comeback victory. Dodge City couldn't muster some late game magic as they fell 100-95.

Playing without big man Mike Marsh, who has been on a tear as of recent, Dodge City was led by Dhieu Deing's 24-point performance, including four three-pointers.

Tyler Stallworth was the second leading scorer with 20 points off an efficient 8-13 from the field.

Walyn Napper provided a double-double of 14 points and 15 assists, adding in five rebounds as well.

Oumar Koureissi chipped in 12 points, six rebounds, and three blocks off the bench.

Pratt was led by Cam Morris' 24 points to go with his nine rebounds. With leading scorer Malcolm Whitlow struggling, it was the second half play of Tommy Thomas that sparked the Beaver run. Thomas scored 20 of his 22 points after intermission, including 4-8 from beyond the arc. Harrison Eghan also added a double-double off the bench of 19 points and 14 rebounds.

Dodge City falls to 12-7 in KJCCC play as they sit just a 0.5 game ahead of Barton for the 2nd see in the KJCCC West. The Conquistadors are back in action on Wednesday, March 31 when they travel to Great Bend for the last regular season game against those Barton Cougars. Winner will receive the two-seed out of the West and the loser will be the three-seed.

The women's game begins the evening at 5:30 p.m. with the men's game to follow.