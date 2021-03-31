DCCC Women's BB: Late Scoring Spurt Not Enough as Conqs Fall to Pratt Beavers

Joe Penno

DCCC Sports Information Director

The Dodge City Community College women's basketball team welcomed the Pratt Beavers to the Student Activity Center Monday evening, losing 69-63.

The Conquistadors took a brief 6-5 lead after an Emery Maze pull-up jumper three minutes into the game. The Beavers took the lead right back on the very next possession, leading wire-to-wire in the first half and taking a 34-28 lead into halftime.

Getting set to play after the traditional 15-minute intermission, the game was shut down due to a power outage throughout the city of Dodge City, delaying the game an extra 40 minutes.

The extra time seemingly was what the Conquistadors needed as they came out of the delay to start the 3rdquarter on a 13-2 run to take a 41-36 lead with 6:02 remaining in the quarter.

After tying the game at 43-43, the Beavers took the lead back for good with a Jada Moss layup just two minutes later as a part of a 11-2 run of their own over just 2:15 to go up 47-43.

Pratt took a 52-48 lead into the 4th quarter and looked poised to close out the game, opening the quarter on a 9-0 run to go up 61-48 with 6:45 left in the game. With Pratt holding their largest lead of the game at 13, the Conquistadors began cutting the lead down, refusing to go out without a fight.

The Conquistadors were able to pull within four at 65-61 with 1:55 to play off a steal and layup by Celebria Peacock, but that's the closest the score would get. Pratt made their free throws down the stretch and Dodge City couldn't get last ditch attempts to go in, resulting in a 69-63 Pratt victory.

"We have to take care of the details," said head coach Zach Loll. "It was a tough one to lose for the sophomores on their night, their last time playing in the SAC. We have to bounce back Wednesday night at Barton against a Barton team playing really well."

Celebrating sophomore night, the Conquistadors were led by sophomore leading scorer Emery Maze's 14 points, eight rebounds, and four steals. She landed two three-pointers back-to-back on the night during the Conquistador final push in the 4th quarter.

Celebria Peacock added 13 points and Timyja Threlkeld chipped in 10 points.

Pratt was led by Jada Moss' double-double of 17 points and 16 rebounds. Jaylyn Taylor (12 points) and Cassie Onwugbfor (10 points) were the only other Beavers in double figures.

Dodge City moves to 6-15 on the season and 5-15 in KJCCC play as they sit locked into the 7th seed in the KJCCC West heading into Monday's Region VI Tournament play. Pratt moves to 6-12 in KJCCC play.

The Conquistadors are back in action on Wednesday, March 31 when they travel to Great Bend for the last regular season game against the Barton Cougars. The women's game begins the evening at 5:30 p.m.