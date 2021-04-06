DCCC Baseball: Conqs Lose Four Straight in Weekend Series with Seward County

Joe Penno

DCCC Sports Information Director

The Dodge City Community College baseball team lost four straight to the Seward County Saints over their Thursday-Saturday weekend series.

Seward took two games at Cavalier Field on Thursday, April 1, winning game one 17-5 and taking game two 28-24 in an 11-inning thriller.

The Conquistadors turned around and traveled to Liberal for two more games on Saturday, April 3 where they lost 6-5 and 10-6.

"We didn't pitch well enough on Thursday and we didn't play good enough defense or hit well enough on Saturday," said head coach Phil Stephenson. "We just have to keep working to try and improve our deficiencies and get ready for another challenging week."

Game 1 – 17-5 L | Game 2 – 28-24 L

Game one on Thursday saw the Conquistadors find themselves in striking distance, down 7-4 heading into the 5th inning until a 10-run 5th inning put Seward up 17-4. The Conqs could only muster one run in response as they were unable to avoid the run rule, losing 17-5.

Game two saw the Saints jump out to a 15-4 lead after an 11-run 4th inning in which they hit five consecutive home runs.

Down 20-12 heading into the 7th inning of the 9-inning game, the Conqs were able to cut the lead down to 20-16 with a 4-run 7th. A Trent Trammell triple in the 8th scored one more to make the score 20-17 and then Braden Dedrick tied the game at 20-20 in the bottom of the 9th inning, sending the game to extra innings.

The two teams traded a pair of runs in the 10th, but the Saints blew the marathon contest open with an 7-run 11th inning as they took advantage of the lack of pitching available for the Conqs. Dodge City was able to score three in the bottom half, including a Jake Miller two-run home run, but that's all the could gather, falling 28-24.

Game 1 – 6-5 L | Game 2 – 10-6 L

The Conquistadors struck first in game one at Seward on Saturday after a Trevor Blackwell single scored Seth Ochoa for a 1-0 lead in the first. Their first lead of the series was short lived after Seward tied it with a run of their own in the bottom half of the inning.

The Saints took control with a three-run 3rd inning to go up 4-1 and added two more in the 6th for a 6-1 lead heading into the 7th inning.

Dodge City began mounting a comeback after an Ethan Baptie single scored Joe Daneff in the last inning.

Noah Thompson scored Cale Blasi and Ethan Baptie with a single of his own to make the score 6-4 in the 7th.

Seth Ochoa brought home Thompson with another single to pull within one at 6-5 but that's where the run would end after a new pitcher for the Saints came in and struck out Jake Miller swinging to end the game 6-5.

Seward scored six runs in the first two innings of game two on Saturday to take a commanding 6-0 lead. They took a 10-4 lead into the 9th inning when the Conqs began trying to make another comeback. A Trevor Blackwell two-run home run was all they could score, losing 10-6.

Trey Riggs (0-1) and Ashton Jenkins (1-3) picked up the losses for the Conquistadors on Thursday while Tristan Wolf (1-1) and Tanner Eyre (2-3) picked up losses in the two Saturday contests.

The four losses move Dodge City to 13-12 on the season and 2-10 in KJCCC play. The Conqs have now lost eight consecutive KJCCC games. Seward, winners of seven straight KJCCC games and eight straight overall, now sit at 14-14 overall and 10-6 in conference play.

Dodge City looks to get back on track when they take a break from KJCCC play and welcome the Otero Rattlers to Cavalier Field for a doubleheader on Tuesday, April 6.