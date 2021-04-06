DCCC Football: Conquistadors Drop Conference Opener to Coffeyville

Joe Penno

DCCC Sports Information Director

The Dodge City Community College football team opened up KJCCC play Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium with a 38-10 loss at the hands of the Coffeyville Red Ravens.

Coffeyville's Cortney Jackson opened up the scoring with a 56-yard touchdown run on just the second play from scrimmage and the Red Ravens didn't look back.

Dodge City's offense couldn't get anything going, despite several big defensive stops in the 1st quarter helping the Conqs hold Coffeyville to just 10 points in the 1st quarter. Coffeyville's defense held the Conquistadors to just 27 yards of total offense in the first half, while they compiled 230 yards on their way to a 17-0 halftime lead.

The Conquistadors opened the 2nd half poised to make some noise with a 10-play, 5:48 minute drive down to the Coffeyville 17-yard line. Dodge City lined up for a 34-yard field goal to get on the board, but the attempt was blocked and returned 70-yards by Coffeyville's Tavyn Jackson for a Red Raven touchdown to go up 24-0.

The Conquistadors got on the board with 12:15 seconds left in the 4th quarter when a Landon Guidry 22-yard field goal when through the uprights to make the score 31-3. Cal'Von Harris found paydirt from two yards out with 7:40 remaining, putting the score at 31-10.

Coffeyville scored the game's final touchdown when Kobe Copple was intercepted by Tavyn Jackson, who returned it for a 30-yard touchdown, his second touchdown of the game.

"Lots of credit goes to Coffeyville for making the plays that we weren't able to," said head coach Ricky Coon. "Minus a couple big plays, I'm very happy and proud of the way our defense played. We cannot give up points when the defense is not on the field. We will need to fix a few things defensively and find a way to manufacture some points offensively as we prepare for Butler, who is one of the best programs in the Jayhawk Conference over the last 20 years."

The Conquistadors were held to just 163 yards of total offense. Jase Orndorff threw for 104 of those off 10-20 but was pulled late in the 3rd quarter for backup Kobe Copple. Copple was just 1-3 for 26 yards and the interception in relief, while adding 26 yards on four carries on the ground.

Mel Dantzler led the Conqs in rushing with nine carries for 30 yards and Cam Faison paced the Conquistador air attack with four catches for 57 yards.

Despite giving up two touchdowns of 50+ yards, the Conquistador defense held strong, especially against a vaunted Coffeyville running attack. The Conqs held Coffeyville to just 95 yards on the ground on 34 attempts, giving up only 39 yards rushing after the Cortney Jackson 56-yard touchdown run.

Tai Lologo, Tyquan Hayes, and Devin Cowan each register six tackles for the Conqs with each also registering a tackle for loss.

Dodge City falls to 1-1 on the season and 0-1 in KJCCC play while Coffeyville improves to 1-1 on the year and 1-1 in KJCCC play. The Conqs are back out on the field again Sunday, April 11 at 1 p.m. when they welcome the Butler Grizzlies to Memorial Stadium.