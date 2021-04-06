DCCC Women's Golf: Conqs Sweep 2nd Consecutive KJCCC Match Play Event

Joe Penno

DCCC Sports Information Director

The Dodge City Conquistador women's golf program played in their second KJCCC Match Play event in Great Bend this weekend, sweeping both the team and individual victories.

Led by Thitapha Iamtragul's 149-stroke effort in the two-round event, the Conquistadors took the team championship by 14-strokes over host Barton. Iamtragul took the individual crown by eight-strokes over teammate Tanika Yadliokwong.

It is the second consecutive week the duo finished atop the standings with Iamtragul winning on both occasions. This event also marks the fifth individual championship in six matches for the freshman from Bangkok.

The Conquistadors placed three in the top five, four in the top 10, and all six Conq golfers placed in the top-20.

Imtragul led the way with her score of 149. Yadliokwong placed 2nd (157), Alyssa McMillen tied for 5th (166), Ashtyn Turrentine tied for 8th (178), Caelyn Cook came in 12th (183), and Princess Simmons rounded out the group with a 17th place finish (209).

"We played really well this weekend, I think. We have a lot of room to improve in the 3 & 4 spots, but I know we can," said head coach Abbi Worden. "Sophomore Ashtyn Turrentine tied her lowest round of her college career Saturday and really helped us secure the win. Tanika [Yadliokwong] continues to find her stride and Thitapha looks solid. I just keep telling her to leave her foot on the gas pedal. Alyssa [McMillen] and Caelyn [Cook] struggled a bit this week, but they both work hard and I know they can come back and turn it around for the second half of our conference season. I'm really excited for Princes Simmons as well. She's been improving each event, so it's nice to see her hard work start to show."

The Conquistadors are back in action for their third and final KJCCC Match Play event on April 9 and 10 at Woodland Hills Golf Course in Fort Scott, Kans.