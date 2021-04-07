DCCC Men's BB: Deing’s Career Night Boosts Conqs to Quarterfinals

Joe Penno

DCCC Sports Information Director

Dhieu Deing scored a career high 34 points as the Dodge City Community College men's basketball team took down the Allen Red Devils 93-73 in opening round action of the Region VI tournament.

Opening the game on an absolute tear, Deing poured in 17 points on 6-7 from the field and 5-5 from three in just the first eight minutes of the game, helping the Conquistadors secure a 29-20 lead at the under 10-minute media timeout.

Allen continued to hang around until Deing scored the last eight Conquistador points to bring his first half total to 27 and give the Conqs a 53-37 lead at halftime.

The Conquistador lead stuck to double digits for most of the second half, but a frisky Red Devils team had one last push in them. With Dodge City up 67-50 with 12:41 to play, Allen mounted a 15-3 run to pull within five at 70-65 with 8:44 remaining.

After a Jake Williams timeout to settle his team down, the Conquistadors responded appropriately with an 18-3 run that included five steals leading to breakaway dunks as they amped up the defensive intensity to take an 88-68 lead with 3:02 left.

With what was now becoming the inevitable approaching, both teams emptied their benches until the final buzzer sounded, giving the Conquistadors a 93-73 victory.

The victory is the first Conquistador playoff win since a 93-90 overtime upset of the Cowley Tigers in the 2015 Region VI playoffs.

"I thought we had one of our better defensive performances of the year other than a few small breakdowns," said head coach Jake Williams. "We spent the last few days really getting after it in our half court man to man defense and I think it showed for the most part. This is survive and advance basketball so all of our focus turns to a very good Coffeyville team. We look forward to the challenge."

Dhieu Deing led the Conqs with his career high 34 points on an efficient 12-19 from the floor and 7-9 from beyond the arc. The University of Texas at San Antonio signee also added six rebounds and five steals. Reigning KJCCC Player of the Week, Mike Marsh added 19 points and Walyn Napper chipped in 12 points and seven assists as the only other Conquistadors in double figures.

Tyler Stallworth also provided in impressive stat line of eight points, seven assists, and 10 rebounds. The nine turnovers as a team is the fewest the Conquistadors had all year.

The Conquistadors move to 14-8 overall, but more importantly 1-0 in postseason play.

They now travel to Coffeyville to take on the Coffeyville Red Ravens on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. in a rematch of a Feb. 20 matchup that saw the Red Ravens win 65-58. The game will be livestreamed on Coffeyville athletics' Youtube page.