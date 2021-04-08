DCCC Volleyball: Trio of Conq Volleyball Players Earn Post Season Honors

Joe Penno

DCCC Sports Information Director

The Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference/NJCAA Region VI released their Division I volleyball awards on Tuesday night and for the first time since 2011, three Conquistadors were on the list.

Hillary English was a member of the First Team and the duo of Nur Yaren Turkmenoglu and Bruna Torres received Honorable Mention nods.

English, a freshman from Chattanooga, Tennessee, is the first Conquistador to earn KJCCC and Region VI First Team honors since Emma Filiaga completed the feat in 2010.

"I'm so proud of these three," said an emphatic Jordan Bruere. "Hillary [English] earning First Team while playing in a position she wasn't even recruited for says huge things about her abilities and the kind of person and teammate she is. Bruna and Turkmen were the perfect duo this year and absolutely deserve this recognition! These three are going to continue to perfect their craft and I can't wait to see our program and culture grow with these three leading the way."

English led the Conquistadors with 301 kills which was good for 18th nationally and also puts her at 8th on the Conquistador Single Season list for kills in a season. Turkmenoglu, the primary setter on the squad, also joined the record books at 8th in assists in a season with her 762 which was good for 12th nationally.

While Torres's effort didn't put her in the record books, she was the only one of the three to earn national recognition with her KJCCC and NJCAA Defensive Player of the Week honors after back-to-back 30+ dig performances. Torres' 383 digs on the year led the Conquistadors in that category.

The Conquistadors finished the season 8-16 and 5-12 in the KJCCC during Jordan Bruere's first season as head coach, their best season since a 19-15 and 5-11 finish in 2017.