DCCC Men's BB: Conquistador Basketball Season Ends in Rout at Coffeyville

Joe Penno

DCCC Sports Information Director

The Dodge City Community College men's basketball team fell to the Coffeyville Red Ravens in the quarterfinals of the Region VI tournament Wednesday night by a score of 99-79.

The Conquistadors looked poised to upset the 5th ranked Red Ravens after Dylan "The Big French Fry" Gory helped the Conqs open up a 6-2 lead with a blocked shot on the defensive end and a lobbed dunk on the very next possession.

Playing a rare second round home game in the Region VI tournament, Coffeyville used that to their advantage as the home team began dropping bombs on the Conquistador defense.

Led by an 11-15 mark by the trio of Tylor Perry, Love Bettis, and Bostyn Holt, the Red Ravens knocked down 12-21 three pointers in the first half to take a 55-36 halftime lead.

Coffeyville came out for the 2nd half continuing to fire from beyond the arc, knocking down another 9-21 to finish the game a remarkable 21-41 from three. The Conquistadors were able to pull within 16 on several occasions but never put together a sustained run as Coffeyville won handily, 99-79.

Dodge City was led by Dhieu Deing's 25-point performance. Walyn Napper added 10 points, seven assists, and four rebounds while post presence Michael Marsh chipped in another 10 points and six rebounds. Sophomore Quindarius Thomas was a point shy of being the fourth Conquistador in double-figures with his nine points.

The lone returner from a year ago, last night was Thomas' last game as a Conquistador after a stellar two-year career.

Coffeyville was led by Tylor Perry's 27-point, six-assist performance. Love Bettis added another 20 points and Bostyn Holt chipped in 19 points and nine rebounds. The three combined to go 16-26 from the three-point line. Freshman big and Nebraska commit, Blaise Keita added six points and 11 rebounds for the Red Ravens.

Despite a less than desirable result on Wednesday night, the Conquistador basketball program has shown it is on the upswing.

The Conquistadors finished the season 14-9 overall and 12-8 in the KJCCC under first-year head coach Jake Williams.

The 12 KJCCC wins are one more than the Conquistadors were able to secure in the previous three seasons combined. The first-round victory over Allen Community College was the first Region VI tournament victory for the program since 2015.

Williams will look to reload a talented roster as he undergoes a process of ushering in a new era of Conquistador basketball.