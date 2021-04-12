DCCC Softball: Conqs Outscore Garden by 14 Runs but Split Double-Header

Joe Penno

DCCC Sports Information Director

The Dodge City Community College softball team returned to play following their Easter break by traveling to Garden City to take on the Broncbusters in a Thursday afternoon doubleheader.

The Conquistadors took game one convincingly by a score of 21-5 but couldn't keep the offense rolling in game two as they lost 6-4.

"It was great to see us come out that first game and drive the ball instead of just putting it in play," said head coach Howie Smith. "Hitting can become contagious so it was nice to see 1-9 all contribute. I thought we continued hitting the ball well in the second game, but give Garden's defense credit. They made 3-4 really nice plays after we hit some shots right at them. I thought our pitching was really good today too. Mak [Makayla Kolojay] had a couple of mistakes made behind her but she fought through it and didn't give up many earned runs at all.

Game One | 21-5 W

The Conquistador offense let loose, scoring in double figures for the first time since an 11-run outburst against Hesston on March 7th.

Holding just an 8-3 lead after the 3rd inning, the Conqs used four home runs in the 4th and 5th innings to extend their lead to 21-3. Garden City hit a homer of their own in the bottom of the 5th to score two runs, but that's all the offense they could put together leading to a Conquistador run-rule victory.

Dodge City combined for six home runs and six doubles in game one as the team went 22-40 at the plate.

Daysha Mendez and Jordan Irwin both put together 4-5 outings with Mendez also adding two doubles, a home run, four runs scored and a stolen base. Irwin's four hits were responsible for four RBIs.

KarliAnn Bauer and Madyson McCage both hit two home runs each to lead the Conqs. Bauer's two home runs were her only two hits of the game and brought in a team high five RBIs. AJ Poell was responsible for the sixth Conquistador home run in her 3-4 outing.

Danika Utajara got the start in game one fort he Conqs, going the full five innings only giving up two earned runs and striking out four improving her record to an even 4-4 on the season.

Game Two | 6-4 L

It was the Broncbusters who struck early and often in game two, jumping out to a 6-0 lead through two innings.

AJ Poell got the Conquistadors on the board with a two-RBI single in the 3rd inning. KarliAnn Bauer added another RBI with a sacrifice fly to pull the Conqs within three at 6-3.

Both teams remained scoreless until Jordan Irwin scored Bauer in the 6th to make the score 6-4. The Conquistador defense held firm in the bottom half of the 6th, but the Conqs weren't able to do any damage in the 7th despite a two-out double by Kalei Villegas.

Makayla Kolojay took to the mound in game two, pitching all six innings and only giving up one earned run. The loss moves her to 6-5 on the season.

Dodge City moves to 11-11 on the season and 6-8 in KJCCC play.