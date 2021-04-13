DCCC Baseball: Conquistador Baseball Falls to Butler in Four Straight Over Weekend Series

Joe Penno

DCCC Sports Information Director

The Dodge City Community College baseball team lost four straight contests to the Butler Grizzlies in a Thursday-Sunday weekend series on April 8 and 10.

The Conquistadors began by welcoming the Grizzlies to Cavalier Field for two games on April 8, losing 15-3 and 8-7. They traveled the El Dorado to return the favor with two more games on April 10, losing 11-10 and 11-3 to go 0-4 on the weekend.

Dodge City's vaunted offense didn't seem to have many answers for the Grizzly pitching, outside of a 10-run outburst in Game One on April 10th. Four of those 10 runs came in a 7th inning rally that saw the Conqs' Alex Smith and Trent Trammell hit back-to-back home runs in the inning to tie the contest at 10, only to have their pitching staff walk in the game winning run in the bottom of the 7th.

The Conquistadors fall to 15-16 on the season and 2-14 in KJCCC play. The four losses extend their conference losing streak to 13 games. The Grizzlies improve to 16-8 on the season and 13-7 in KJCCC play. Dodge City will have a chance to get back on track when they engage in a weekend series with the Pratt Beavers on April 15 and April 17. The Conquistadors travel to Pratt for a doubleheader on the 15th but will be back at Cavalier Field for a Saturday doubleheader on the 17th beginning at 1 p.m.