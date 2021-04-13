DCCC Football: Hall’s Big Day Not Enough to Push Conqs Past Butler Grizzlies

Joe Penno

DCCC Sports Information Director

Sophomore running back CJ Hall gained 241 all purpose yards and added a touchdown but the Conquistador football team wasn't able to use that to propel themselves to a victory as they fell to the Butler Grizzlies Sunday afternoon by a score of 56-21.

The first quarter got off to an odd start after the Conquistador defense held the Grizzlies to three straight three-and-outs, but the Conquistador punt return team gave the ball back on two occasions by touching the Butler punt and allowing the Grizzlies to recover the fumble each time.

The Conq defense continued to hold strong, maintaining a 0-0 deadlock.

On the Conqs' second full offensive possession, CJ Hall took a carry 36 yards down to the Butler 13-yard line and Mel Dantzler followed with a 13-yard touchdown touchdown rush the very next play to put Dodge City up 7-0 with 4:18 to remaining in the 1st quarter.

On the very next possession, the Grizzlies' Gavin Screws threw a lateral to his receiver that was dropped and returned 53-yards for a Conquistador touchdown by defensive back Anthony Shaffer to put the Conqs up 14-0.

After the Conquistador defense stuffed the Grizzlies on a goal line stand early in the 2nd quarter, Butler was able to begin taking advantage of a windy Sunday afternoon as two consecutive Landon Guidy punts went 14 yards and 26 yards, respectively, to give the Grizzlies prime field position. Butler took advantage, scoring two touchdowns while adding a two-point conversion to take a 15-14 lead into halftime.

Getting his first start of his career, Kobe Copple threw an interception on the Conquistador's opening drive of the 3rd quarter to set up the Grizzlies inside the Dodge City 20-yard line. Four plays later, Gavin Screws found Eddie Lewis for a 19-yard touchdown to extend the Grizzly lead to 29-14.

Butler would score two more touchdowns to take a 42-14 lead with 2:40 remaining in the 3rd quarter.

CJ Hall ended the Butler scoring streak at 42 after he took a carry 63-yards to the house with 1:53 left in the quarter to make the score 42-21.

The Grizzlies' Kevontae McDonald rushed for two more scores in the 4th quarter as the Grizzlies went home with a 56-21 victory, their first of the season.

"I love how we started the game fast," said head coach Ricky Coon. "Our defense battled hard early with some special teams miscues and our offense was able to run the ball really efficiently, really all game as we outrushed a good Butler team. Our execution level as a team cannot fade throughout the game, however. We lost a few players during the game, but that's no excuse to have that much of a drop off when a backup goes in.

"At the end of the day you don't win games with yards, you win by scoring points. We have to score more points, stop giving up so many points, and must be better on special teams with field position. We will use this bye week to get healthy, improve, and we be ready to play on April 25."

The Conquistador offense was led by CJ Hall's 217 rushing yards on 21 carries and a touchdown to go with his two receptions for 24 yards to total 241 all-purpose yards. The Conquistadors as a whole went for 329 as a team on 52 carries for a 6.3 yards per carry average. Defensively it was linebacker Brendan Hardy's eight tackles, including seven solos and one tackle for loss. Devin Cowan added five tackles, including two tackles for loss. Jontrell Steward had the lone sack for the Conq defense.

Dodge City moves to 1-2 on the season and 0-2 in KJCCC play. Coach Coon's squad has a bye week next weekend before taking on the Fort Scott Community College Greyhounds at Memorial Stadium on April 25 at 1 p.m. Tickets will go one sale on April 23 at 8 a.m.