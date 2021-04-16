DCCC Men's Soccer: Late Attack Sails Wide in Loss to No. 20 Barton

Joe Penno

DCCC Sports Information Director

The Dodge City Conquistador men's soccer team returned home to host the Barton Cougars on Wednesday afternoon, losing 2-1.

Sophomore keeper Marco Galardini withstood a barrage of Cougar shots in the first half with seven saves in the opening 45-minutes. The Conqs' Christopher Quijanos had the lone shot attempt in the first half after he broke free down the ride side of the field but his shot sailed past the left pole and out of bounds with 12:32 remaining in the half.

The Cougars broke the 0-0 deadlock with two goals in the first 100 seconds of the 2nd half to take a 2-0 lead.

The Conquistadors were able to tie the match with just under 28:00 left in the 2nd half after Higor Barbieri provided Manoel Moraes the perfect through pass, leading to a two-on-one attack with the Barton goalkeeper. Moraes pulled the keeper and dropped a perfect pass to Quijanos who put the Conqs on the board, making the score 2-1.

Barton went into stall-ball the remainder of the match, leaving the Conquistador attack opportunities sparse until a Cougar foul gave the Conqs a free kick opportunity with just 14 seconds remaining.

Tijani Khelifaoui put the ball into the air, finding Higor Barbieri as he corralled the ball with less than 10 second remaining. Barbieri collected the pass amidst a sea of Cougar defenders and was able to get a tough look on the goal but saw his shot go just left of the post as the buzzer sounded a 2-1 Barton victory.

Dodge City moves to 0-3 on the season, with two of those losses coming to nationally ranked opponents. The No. 13 Cowley Tigers downed the Conqs 3-0 in their season opener on April 7 and then the Conquistadors fell on the road to the Kansas City Kansas Blue Devils 2-3 on April 10.

The Conqs are back in action on Wednesday, April 21 when they welcome the Garden City Broncbusters to town for a KJCCC doubleheader. The women's game kicks off the day at Memorial Stadium at 1 p.m.