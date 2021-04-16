DCCC Women's Soccer: Flurry of 2nd Half Goals Downs Women’s Soccer

Joe Penno

DCCC Sports Information Director

The Dodge City Community College women's soccer team hosted the Barton Cougars on Wednesday afternoon, losing 5-1 at Memorial Stadium.

The Cougars took a quick 1-0 lead just 1:23 into the game after a corner kick produced an easy goal. The Conquistador attack wasn't able to get much going as the Cougars kept possession for much of the first half.

Renica Bauplan found a ray of light during a break away attempt with 32:30 remaining as she was able to get past the goalie but her shot was kicked out of bounds by a Cougar defender.

The Cougars responded with a breakaway of their own but their shot attempt was saved by Conquistador goalkeeper Ane Garcia de Vicuna for her first save of her college career.

Garcia de Vicuna was a member of the Conquistador women's basketball program earlier this semester and is filling in at goalie due to injuries within the women's soccer program. The start today was her first action in an organized soccer match of her career.

The game remained in a 1-0 standstill with neither team getting much of an attack until the Conquistadors' Maria Macedo chipped a pass over three Barton defenders to Treasher Valcin who was able to convert, tying up the contest at 1-1 with 6:32 remaining in the half.

Barton was on the attack immediately out of halftime, catching the Conq defense asleep and scoring a goal just 1:30 into the half to go up 2-1. The visitors took a two-goal lead at 3-1 less than ten minutes later after a 20-yard strike by the Cougars bent into the top right corner, settling into the goal over the outstretched hands of Garcia de Vicuna.

The Cougars were able to put two more goals past the Conquistador goalkeeper while keeping the Conquistador attack at bay until the final buzzer sounded a 5-1 Barton victory.

The loss is the third consecutive for the Conquistadors as they open the season 0-3 on the year. The Conqs opened the season up against a pair of ranked foes, falling at home to the No. 16 Cowley Tigers 2-1 on April 7 and then on the road to the No. 19 Kansas City Kansas Blue Devils 5-0 on April 10.

Dodge City is back in action on Monday, April 19 when they travel to Hutchinson to take on the Hutchinson CC Blue Dragons at 6 p.m.