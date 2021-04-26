Dodge City Raceway Park prepares for 2021 season

Whitney Hodgin

Special to the Globe

The couple at the helm of Craig Dollansky Racing Promotions have one goal in mind: to satisfy your need for speed with a new and improved modernized park streamlined to maximize spectator experience. “They’re going to see a different DCRP,” Craig Dollansky said. “More than ever, people who’ve never been here need to come check this out. This is the next chapter and we’re loving it.”

CDR Promotions are 25-year veterans of the race world. Craig won 66 World of Outlaws Feature Events and in 2011 he won the “Boot Hill Showdown” at the very park he now runs with his wife Julie.

“I’ve spent a lot of my life as a professional race car driver in the World of Outlaws, across the U.S. and Canada,” Craig said. “I’ve toured extensively across Australia and New Zealand. But I love the west and now Kansas is home.”

Sprints, Modifieds, Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks and Street Stocks compete on this hometown 3/8th mile clay oval.

Together with office manager Jemana Hernandez, CDR Promotions has worked tirelessly to push the DCRP tradition fast forward into the future and get it gleaming brighter than ever.

“This is the premier dirt track of Kansas,” Julie Dollansky said. “We’ve updated everything from the concession sales procedure to Victory Lane.”

For the first time ever, DCRP spectators will witness their race night lineup on a TV monitor instead of a chalkboard. CDR Promotions will roll out the clay carpet for the most winningest racers with an all-new Victory Lane custom built by Dodge’s own BS Trailers and Hayes’ Bullet Proof Designs and Briney Motorsports.

Spectators of all classes will be treated to 20 races this season.