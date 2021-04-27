DCCC Women's Golf: Freshmen Duo Powers Conqs to Region Championship Victory

Joe Penno

DCCC Sports Information Director

The Dodge City Community College women's golf program completed a sweep of KJCCC and Region VI tournament play on Saturday with a 28-stroke victory over the second place Barton Cougars.

"I'm so proud of all our girls," said head coach Abbi Worden. "We had goals set in August to win our conference/region and get a team to nationals and we really clung to those. We've had our challenges through the year just like any other team, but they always saw the big picture. I'm especially proud of our Sophomores Ashtyn [Turrentine] and Princess [Simmons]. They didn't get to have a spring season last year and they really stepped up in leading our freshmen this year. They'll both graduate with their associates degree in May and I can't wait to see what they do next."

After winning each of the last three tournaments by 10-strokes or more, the Conqs were in unfamiliar territory, holding just a four-stroke lead heading into the final round of play.

The duo of Tanika Yadilokwong and Thitapha Iamtragul handled business in day two, both shooting a 71 to help the Conqs flex their muscles to win the tournament going away. The second-round 71 for each of the girls was good for 11-strokes over the next best player.

After the first day only being ahead by four strokes, we knew it was going to be a battle on day two, and the girls responded better than we have all year," added Worden. "Thitapha [Iamtragul] and Tanika [Yadilokwong] had two very solid rounds to lead us to our win. We will use these next two weeks to prepare for Daytona. It will be a big stage for our girls, but I know we have the potential to respond well."

Yadilokwong took the individual championship (147, +5), marking the first time all year someone has dethroned Imtragul who finished second (149, +7).

The two, along with 5th place Alyssa McMillen (160, +18) and 6th place Caelyn Cook (171, +29) qualify for the NJCAA National Championship with their top-10 finishes.

The four Conquistadors will travel to Daytona, Florida, to compete in the NJCAA National Championships at Plantation Bay Golf & Country Club on May 10–13.