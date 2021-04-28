DCCC Baseball: Conqs Split Weekend Series with Garden City

Joe Penno

DCCC Sports Information Director

The Dodge City Conquistador baseball team took on local rival Garden City Community College in a weekend series on April 22 and 24.

The Broncbusters took two when they came to Cavalier Field on the 22nd but the Conquistadors returned the favor with two victories of their own in Garden City on April 24.

"It was good to see our guys bounce back on Saturday to sweep the doubleheader at Garden after two tough losses at home on Thursday," said head coach Phil Stephenson. "Tanner Eyre and Tristan Wolf gave us two great starts behind some solid defense on Saturday and we had some clutch hits in both games to secure the wins."

April 22 | Cavalier Field – Dodge City

The Conquistadors dropped game one at home on Thursday in extra innings by a score of 15-14. The Conquistadors held a 7-4 lead heading into the 4th off the strength of a five-run 3rd inning but the Broncbusters responded with a six-run 4th to take a 10-7 lead.

Down 14-9 heading into the 6th, the Conqs used two home runs in the home half of the inning by Braden Dedrick and Seth Ochoa to tie the game at 14. After neither team could bring home a run in the 7th, the game moved to an extra 8th inning. It was the Broncbusters who scored one in the top of the 8th and stuffed a Conquistador comeback attempt in the next inning to win 15-14.

Game two on the evening saw Garden City only score in two innings, but the Conqs weren't able to put together sustained innings of their own in route to a 10-5 loss. Garden City opened up the 1st with six runs and added to their lead with a four-run 5th inning.

Hunter Moseley (1-2) picked up the loss in relief in game one and Mathis Mauldin (1-4) picked up the loss in the start of game two.

April 24 | Williams Stadium – Garden City

Needing two victories on Saturday to secure a series split, the Conquistador pitching staff put together arguably their best outing of the year.

Tanner Eyre (3-5) pitched a complete game shutout in game one as the Conqs won 8-0. A pitcher's duel saw the score stay tied at 0-0 until the Conqs brought in a run in the 4th. It was a three-run homer by Kory Schmidt in a five-run 5th that opened up the Conquistador offense and gave Eyre the breathing room to keep his gem of an outing intact.

Game two on the afternoon saw a tight contest all the way until the end. The two teams scored two runs each in the first and remained tied until the Conqs brought two home in the 4th to take a 4-2 lead.

Dodge City scored another pair of runs in the 8th to give themselves a 6-2 lead, but the Broncbusters came storming back with three runs to pull within one at 6-5. Hunter Moseley entered the contest in relief of Tristan Wolf to pitch 1.2 shutout innings and preserve the Conquistador victory. The Conqs added a run in the 9th for insurance purposes, leading to a 7-5 win and sweep of the day.

Wolf (2-1) got the start and the win, going 7.1 innings pitched with eight strikeouts and five earned runs. Moseley picked up the save, his second on the year, allowing one hit and striking out one.

The series split for Dodge City moves their record to 19-20 on the season and 6-18 in KJCCC play. The Conquistadors have a non-conference doubleheader against Northwestern Oklahoma State's JV team on Tuesday, April 27 before they return to KJCCC play by traveling to Concordia on April 29 for a doubleheader with the Cloud County Thunderbirds.