DCCC Track and Field: Conqs Compete in Tabor Invitational

Joe Penno

DCCC Sports Information Director

The Dodge City Community College track and field team traveled to Hillsboro, Kansas to compete in the Tabor Invitational in an effort to tune up for the Region VI Championships next weekend in Arkansas City.

"It was another productive day for us," said head coach Cole Ballard. "We had perfect weather and our kids took advantage of it. It's encouraging to see significant improvement across the board as we continue to move forward and head into our championship season."

The Conquistadors saw their men's 4x800 team qualify for outdoor nationals thanks to a composite time of the four members of the team. The 4x800 team previously qualified and competed in the NJCAA Indoor Track & Field National Championships where they placed 8th and broke a school record with a time of 8:00.41.

This version of Dodge City's 4x800 relay team will consist of Erik Zamora, Domanic Enriquez, Chris White, and Calvin Wagoner.

The team almost saw a second Conquistador qualify as sophomore Tyler Heyen-Gerhardt was a mere 0.06 seconds away from qualifying in the 400m hurdles event.

A full list of results can be found at https://goconqs.com/documents/2021/4/26//tabor_results.pdf?id=422.

Heyen-Gerhardt and several other Conquistadors will have one more shot at a qualifying mark in their event when the team travels to Arkansas City next weekend to compete in the Region VI Outdoor Championships on April 30 and May 1.