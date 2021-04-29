DCCC Men's Golf: Conqs Qualify for 31st Consecutive National Tournament

Joe Penno

DCCC Sports Information Director

With a 5th place finish in Tuesday's District III golf tournament at Crestview Country Club in Wichita, Chris Robinson's Conquistador men's golf program continues their impressive streak of 31 consecutive NJCAA National Tournament appearances.

"This was a big tournament for us as a team," said head coach Chris Robinson. "We put up a bad first round, but bounced back with two solid rounds to help us make it to nationals. We were even almost able to catch Garden for 4th, beating them the last two rounds. Jake [Stoneham], Woramett [Bodhidatta], and Cholnan [Nunya] played very consistent for us the entire tournament, but it was Kitsakon [Jairak] who gave us the boost with his last two big rounds."

The Conquistadors placed 5th with a +49 (909) on the two-day tournament. After beating 4th place Garden City by six-strokes in the final round of play, Coach Robinson's group nearly caught the Broncbusters, trailing them by just four-strokes to finish.

Iowa Western came in 3rd (+27) and Indian Hills placed 2nd (+10), losing to District III champion Hutchinson (+9) by just one-stroke.

Dodge City saw three of their golfers place in the top-25 for the event.

Jake Stoneham paced the group with a T-13 finish. Woramett Bodhidatta and Cholnan Nunya both came in a tie for 22nd. After shooting a first round 83, Kitsakon Jairak bounced back with two rounds of 75 and 74 to finish in a tie for 31st and help propel the Conqs into the 5th and final nationals qualifying spot.

"Although we didn't reach our goals of winning the KJCCC, I'm very proud of this group for keeping the nationals streak alive," said Robinson. "Casey [Malek], the man who started the streak, has been calling me throughout the year and telling me I better get our guys in gear because he knows how much this streak means to us and the program."

The national tournament streak began under former head coach and athletic director, Casey Malek who took the Conquistadors to 21 consecutive tournaments during his tenure as head coach from 1990-2011. Head coach Chris Robinson has now extended the streak to 31 consecutive tournaments as he has now reached 10 straight.

The Conqs will travel next to Lubbock, Texas to play the Rawls Golf Course in the NJCAA National Championship on May 11-14.

Coach Robinson took his team to Lubbock to compete in the NJCAA Fall Preview at Rawls in October in preparation for the NJCAA National Tournament.