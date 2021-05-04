DCCC Softball: Conqs Split with KJCCC West Leader, Garden City

Joe Penno

DCCC Sports Information Director

The Dodge City Community College softball team welcomed the Garden City Broncbusters for their last home stand of the regular season, a doubleheader on Saturday afternoon. The two teams split a pair of games with Garden City winning game one 10-4 and the Conqs turning around to take game two 10-3.

"We got off to such a rough start inside the circle and defensively after getting down 4-0," said head coach Howie Smith. "We cut the lead in half in the bottom of the 3rd in game one, but they seemed to take all the momentum back after hitting a couple home runs with two outs in the 4th. That second game saw us get off to a really good start by taking advantage of a few of their mistakes and we were able to carry that momentum to a victory. Both games were polar opposites for both teams, so I'm just proud of the way our girls responded after game one to get a win in game two."

Game one saw the Conquistadors fall behind 4-0 before they were able to cut the lead in half with two runs in the 3rd to make the score 4-2. The Broncbusters responded with a four-run 4th inning that included two, two-run home runs. The Conqs weren't able to recover from a momentum standpoint, losing 10-4. Makayla Kolojay picked up the start and the loss for the Conquistadors after only making it 2.0 innings and giving up four earned runs. The loss moves her record to 7-8 on the year.

The Conquistadors bounced back swimmingly, taking a 4-0 lead of their own after two innings of play. After Madyson McCage scored Kalei Villegas on a sacrifice fly, Makayla Garcia doubled to center field to score AJ Poell.

They scored their third run in the 1st inning after Garcia scored on a Garden City error. Their fourth run was scored off another Broncbuster error when AJ Poell brought home KarliAnn Bauer in the 2nd.

Garden City scored all three of their runs in the 3rd as they cut the lead to 4-3. The Conqs responded with a three-run 4th inning to go ahead 7-3. McCage put the cherry on top for the Conquistadors with a 6th inning solo shot to make the score 9-3, her 2nd RBI of the game. The two RBIs was tied for a game high with Kalei Villegas and Makayla Garcia.

Danika Utajara got the start and the victory in game two to move her record to an even 8-8 on the year. She went 6.0 innings with only giving up four hits and zero earned runs.

The split moves the Conqs to 15-19 on the year and 10-14 in KJCCC play.

They finish regular season action on Tuesday when they travel to Colby for a makeup doubleheader. Coach Smith's squad will open up Region VI Tournament play on Friday, May 7 at Legends Park.