Conquistador Athletics to Host Region VI Softball Tournament

Joe Penno

DCCC Sports Information Director

The Dodge City Community College athletic department will be working alongside the Dodge City Sports Commission to host this year's NJCAA Region VI Softball tournament at Legends Park.

Dating back to the 2017-2018 season, this will be the third consecutive tournament that the Dodge City Sports Commission has hosted.

The tournament is double-elimination with the winners maintain their position in the championship bracket and the losers being sent to the consolation bracket. The winner of the consolation bracket will take on the winner of the championship bracket for the right to be crowned champion.

The event is slated to begin on Friday, May 7 at 1 p.m., with three other games to follow that day. Saturday will provide the bulk of the tournament with games beginning at 9 a.m. and will run until the last scheduled game at 5 p.m.

Championship Sunday will begin at 10 a.m., followed by the beginning of the championship at noon. The last game of the day is set for 2 p.m., if necessary.

The field is set for the tournament, short of a few seeding arrangements. The participants are: Barton Community College, Butler Community College, Colby Community College, Dodge City Community College, Garden City Community College, Hutchinson Community College, Independence Community College, and Seward County Community College.

With a doubleheader between Dodge City and Colby set to be played on April 4th to determine seeds 1, 3, and 5, the only first round matchup set in stone is the Dodge City Conquistadors taking on the Butler Grizzlies.

Butler enters the tournament a perfect 26-0 in KJCCC play and 43-2 overall. They currently sit at 3rd in the country in the most recent NJCAA Division I Softball rankings. They are second in the country in batting average, 3rd in runs scored, and 9th in home runs.

Even as an overwhelming favorite, the Grizzlies draw a Conquistador team who is only one of two KJCCC opponents to play Butler to a full seven innings without getting run ruled. The Conquistadors enter the tournament at 10-14 in KJCCC play and 15-19 overall, having lost a number of games either by one run or in extra innings.

The Conquistadors will take on the Grizzlies in the nightcap on Friday, May 7 at 7 p.m., under the lights. If the Conquistadors were to win that matchup they would play the following day at 11 a.m. If they lose, they will take on another first round loser at 9 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Tickets to the event are $7 online at www.GoConqs.com under the 'Fan Zone' tab. Tickets can be purchased at the entrance gate to Legends Field for $10 on the day of. Each ticket purchased is good for the full day of softball on that specific day only.