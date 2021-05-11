DCCC Baseball: Conqs Take One from Hutchinson to Secure Postseason Bid

Joe Penno

DCCC Sports Information Director

The Dodge City Conquistadors and Hutchinson Blue Dragons met for a four-game weekend series on Thursday, May 6 and Saturday, May 8 with the Blue Dragons coming out with a 3-1 series victory.

The Blue Dragons took two in convincing fashion on Thursday in Dodge City, winning game one 12-0 and game two 17-3.

Battling with the Pratt Beavers for the final playoff spot in the upcoming Region VI tournament, a Pratt victory over Butler on Thursday had the Conquistadors on the outside looking in heading into Saturday's doubleheader.

Based on tiebreaker scenarios, the Conquistadors needed one victory over the Blue Dragons on Saturday to secure their spot in the Region VI tournament.

With ace pitcher Tanner Eye sidelined for the rest of the year due to injury, the Conquistadors rolled out Tristan Wolf in game one on Saturday afternoon. Wolf responded with a complete game, eight-strikeout performance as the Conqs won 9-3. Wolf also walked five but only gave up three hits and two earned runs as the Conquistador bats woke up around him to move them into postseason play.

The Conquistadors did all their damage offensively in the first three innings, which may have gone a long way in settling Wolf on the mound. Thanks to a five-run 2nd inning that was jumpstarted by a Braden Dedrick solo homer, the Conquistadors held a 9-2 lead through three innings.

Hutchinson was able to score one run in the bottom of the 7th, but that's all they could muster as Wolf was firing on all cylinders on the mound. The Conqs proceeded to lose a meaningless game two by a score of 23-3. The win moves Wolf to 3-1 on the season.

"We managed to win the one game we needed from the team that won the division," said head coach Phil Stephenson. "Tristan Wolf pitched an unbelievable game on Saturday and we were able to muster up enough offense to support him. After that, there's not much to say on the weekend. It was pretty ugly all together, but we're in the playoffs where anything can happen. We just have to be ready to play when it comes on Friday."

Dodge City get's the honor of traveling to Arkansas City for their sub-regional as they take on the Cowley Tigers on Friday. The 10th ranked Tigers are the KJCCC East Champions, beating out 7th ranked Johnson County for the crown by two games.

The double-elimination sub-regional also includes the Barton Cougars and Coffeyville Red Ravens.

Game times have yet to be released so stay tuned to Conquistador social media and website for any updates.

For a full look at the Region VI Tournament Bracket, visit https://www.kjccc.org/sports/bsb/2020-21/Reg_VI_BSB_bracket_2021_44.pdf.