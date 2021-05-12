DCCC Track & Field: Conquistadors Place Six Entries into NJCAA Outdoor National Championships

Joe Penno

DCCC Sports Information Director

The NJCAA Outdoor Track and Field National Championships kickoff on Tuesday, May 11 in Levelland, Texas.

The Dodge City Conquistadors and head coach Cole Ballard will have six entries competing for a national championship in Texas over the course of the next three days.

Amanuel McDowell will be competing in both the high jump and long jump events, Tyler Heyen-Gerhardt in the 400m hurdles, Shade Torres in Javelin, Domanic Enriquez in the 3000m steeplechase, and then a 4x800m relay team that includes Enriquez, Chris White, Calvin Wagoner, and Erik Zamora.

"I expect every entry to score by being in the top-eight," said head coach Cole Ballard. "Amanuel McDowell has the opportunity to finish very high in the long jump, and then the men's 4x800m team is very experienced coming off their indoor national's performance."

The 4x800 team competed in the NJCAA Indoor Track and Field National Championships, placing 8th and breaking a Conquistador school record for the event in the process. The team is largely the same with Chris White being the fresh face in place of Quest Weller.

"I also believe Shade Torres has the opportunity to pop a big throw, which she is more than capable of doing, to get herself on the podium," added Ballard. "We have had a great week of practice. I think they are all in a good frame of mind and ready to go compete at a high level. National track meets are always fun to be a part of and they are a wonderful experience for our student-athletes."

The event kicks off on Tuesday, May 11 and runs until Thursday, May 13. Stay tuned to Conquistador social media for updates on how the student-athletes are competing.