DCCC Men's Golf: Conqs Compete in NJCAA National Championship for 31st Straight Year

Joe Penno

DCCC Sports Information Director

For the 31st consecutive year, the Dodge City Conquistador men's golf program competed in the NJCAA Men's Golf National Championship this past week in Lubbock, Texas.

Coach Chris Robinson's group, competing in nationals for the 10th straight year under his tutelage, placed 18th in the country.

"It was a long week for us," said Coach Robinson. "The golf course exposed our weaknesses. We made too many mistakes around the greens to give us a chance. With that being said, I'm beyond proud that we made it this far. This team has come a long way from where we started, so credit to all of their hard work. With a young team, it was great that boys got a taste of what it takes to get here and now have a chance to work on their games over the summer and continue to improve."

Jake Stoneham ends his career doing what he's done all year long in leading the Conquistadors in scoring. The sophomore from England finished in a tie for 39th with a +13 for the week. Stoneham was followed by his freshman counterparts, Woramett Bodhidatta (+16, T-51), Cholnan Nunya (+22, T-65), and Carson Briggs (+38, T-96).

Paced by a pair of teammates splitting the individual championship at 10-under, the Hutchinson Blue Dragons won the national championship going away by nine strokes over Odessa College.

Close to filling out their recruiting class, Coach Robinson's squad was able to get much needed experience as they re-tool this summer and gear up for a 32nd consecutive national tournament appearance.