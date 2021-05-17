DCCC Women's Golf: Conqs Finish 8th in NJCAA National Tournament

Joe Penno

DCCC Sports Information Director

In just her second season as the head coach of the Conquistador women's golf program, Abbi Worden helped guide her team to an 8th place finish at this week's NJCAA National Tournament held at Plantation Bay Golf Club in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Ranking as high as 4th at one point during the week, the Conquistadors slipped into the 8th spot while placing three of their four qualifying golfers into the top-25.

Freshman Thitapha Iamtragul, who swept the three KJCCC match play events, finished 8th individually (312, +24) to earn All-American honors.

Tanika Yadilokwong, the only other KJCCC golfer to beat Iamtragul this year by winning the Region VI tournament, placed 21st (328, +40) and Alyssa McMillen (334, +46) finished in 23rd.

McMillen's play provided the highlight of the tournament on Day One as she canned a hole-in-one on a Par 3-13th, just her fourth hole of the tournament.

"Obviously it's exciting to make it to the national tournament," said head coach Abbi Worden. "The experience is unlike anything we endured all season. Four days of golf battling the Florida heat and rainy conditions was difficult. We went through many rain delays which turned into longer days than our girls are used to. We played more than 18 holes two our of thr four days. With all that being said, I'm very proud of how we battled through the week. We have a very bright future with all four players being returners next year. They will bring the necessary experience to our incoming freshman."

Seminole State College in nearby Sanford, Florida took the team championship by a convincing 45-strokes over second-place Daytona State College. They also took the individual championship with Minori Nagano (-5) beating teammate Alex Giles (+4) by nine-strokes.

Of the four golfers sent to nationals for Coach Worden, all four are freshman, giving them much needed experience playing at a high level going into next season.

The Conqs finish the season with a Top-10 national ranking to go with their sweep of four consecutive team and individual championships in their KJCCC events this season.