Dodge City Short Track Series to feature young racers

Whitney Hodgin

Dodge City Raceway Park

Young racers at Dodge City Raceway Park now operate under a new name. The Dodge City Short Track Series, formerly known as “Young Guns,” is a title intended to better reflect what the venue and Craig Dollansky Racing Promotions is all about these days.

“Our focus is on Dodge City and bringing people here to the park and the city itself,” Craig Dollansky said. “I love that we are calling it our Short Track Series because that is what they race on. The name Young Guns was too vague. This emphasizes where we are.”

CDR Promotions knows what it takes to fuel the future of this sport, so “spectators of all ages can get up close to a go kart on racing days before the main feature races,” Short Track coordinator Kent Lampe said.

Race coordinators will be available to answer questions about racing and how fast a young person can drive into their own future. Kids ages 5 and older are invited to race at DCRP.

“This is a family-oriented sport so we want to encourage parents and kids to enjoy it together,” Dollansky said.

The Dodge City Raceway Short Track Series started in 2018 under the name Little DCRP. Since then, many young racers have cut their teeth on the premier dirt track of Kansas.

There is a full lineup this season. Races are scheduled June 6 and 13, July 18 and 25, Aug. 22 and 29, Sept. 5 and 26 and Oct, 3.

For questions about rules and regulations and to sign up to race at Dodge City Raceway Park, contact Lampe at 620-682-3570.

To better understand what it takes to put the pedal to the metal call Randle McRoberts, owner of local business Poor Boy Kustomz, at 620-255-8334.