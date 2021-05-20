Stock Car – Hobby Stock Shootout rescheduled to July 30

Whitney Hodgin

Dodge City Raceway Park

Dodge City Raceway Park Director Craig Dollansky rescheduled the Sept. 4 ‘Stock Car – Hobby Stock Shootout’ to the ‘Sooner Late Model’ special July 30 during the annual Dodge City Days festivities.

“This will make an even bigger event at the track for people coming to town for ‘Dodge City Days’ and looking for entertainment on the first night,” Dollansky said.

After multiple drivers expressed an interest in attending the Super

Nationals in Iowa, DCRP has accommodated this request by making a

schedule change.

“Competitors can now attend the IMCA Super Nationals at the Boone

Speedway in Boone, Iowa, if they want,” Dollansky said.

There will no longer be any races at DCRP Sept. 4. The IMCA RaceSaver Sprint Cars who were not scheduled for that date will also be able to attend the Eagle IMCA RaceSaver Sprint Car Nationals in Nebraska.

Additions to the racing schedule have also been made to make up for

the May 15 rainout.

On Saturday July 24, DCRP will add a show for the IMCA RaceSaver Sprint Cars, Modifieds, and the Northern Sport Modified classes. July 30 will feature Mod Lights and Sport Compacts along with the Hobby Stock Shootout.

Dodge City Short Track series will still race Sept. 5.

At Dodge City Raceway Park kids 12 and under are free, gates open at 5 p.m. and racing begins at 7 p.m.

For more information, visit dodgecityraceway.com or call the track

office at 620-225-3277.