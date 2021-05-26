DCCC Football: Conqs End Season in Dominating Fashion with Rout of Highland

Joe Penno

DCCC Sports Information Director

The Dodge City Conquistadors ended their season on a high note with a 65-14 victory over Highland Community College in Highland, Kansas on Sunday afternoon.

Paced by a 30-0 first quarter score off the strength of three Conquistador takeaways, the Conqs poured it on the Highland Scotties early and often.

Landon Guidry jump-started the scoring with a 27-yard field goal on the first drive of the game and on Highland's ensuing possession, the Conquistadors forced a fumble which turned into a Rashad McKee 6-yard touchdown run to go up 10-0 just 7:35 into the game.

After McKee scored the first Conquistador touchdown with his legs, he added two more first quarter touchdowns with his arm including an 88-yard catch and run to Deonte Rarrieck to put the Conqs up 24-0.

McKee threw his third and final touchdown of the game in the second quarter with a 10-yard toss to Donovan Brown. The freshman quarterback from Dayton, Ohio flirted with Conquistador history as his 384-yard passing game was just two yards shy of the program's single-game record of 386.

The Conquistadors took a 37-8 lead into halftime, moving to a run-heavy attack in the second half in the process.

Mel Dantzler scored from 6-yards out and 28-yards out in the 3rd quarter to bring the score to 51-14. Then it was the Conquistador defense getting into the mix as Devon Wilson intercepted a Highland pass and took it to the house from 30-yards out.

The Devon Wilson pick-six was the cherry on top for a dominating defensive performance by the Conquistadors. Wilson, Slayten Clark, and Tyrell Edwards all recorded interceptions on the afternoon while Brendan Hardy and Dav'Juan Dezeme each forced and recovered fumbles totaling five total Conquistador takeaways. The Conquistadors also added seven sacks for good measure.

Rashad McKee's big day amounted to 15-27 for 384 yards and three touchdowns with a long of 88-yards to lead the Conquistador offensive attack.

Willie Gaines (two receptions, 127 yards) and Deonte Rarrieck (two receptions, 115 yards) each topped 100-yards receiving for the day with Rarrieck scoring a touchdown as well.

Terrance Johnson (one reception, 26 yards) and Donovan Brown (three receptions, 16 yards) scored the other two touchdowns through the air.

Mel Dantzler (11 carries, 67 yards) led a balanced Conquistador rushing attack (44 carries, 245 yards) with two touchdowns on the ground. McKee and freshman Cal'Von Harris added two more scores for a total of four rushing touchdowns.

"It's been a tough year for everyone. These guys have been on campus since July of 2020, so I'm fired up that we got to end the season with a win," said Head Coach Ricky Coon. "We came out and dominated the game from start to finish. We scored on offense, defense, and special teams. We will take some time to breathe, get organized, and start it all over again here in a few months."

The win not only allows the Conquistadors to end their season victorious but also proves to be Coach Ricky Coon's first KJCCC win as the head coach of the Conquistador football program.

The Conquistadors had a game taken away earlier in the year with Fort Scott shutting down their program and played a schedule that included three-consecutive top-10 matchups in the middle of the season.

They end their year 2-5 and 1-5 in KJCCC play with a quick turnaround ahead as the NJCAA pivots back to a Fall season in 2021.