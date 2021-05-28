Dodge City golfers perform well at the State tournament

Special to the Globe

Cooper Scheck and Davan Smith have been competing against each other in practice the entire spring.

These practice sessions have paid off as both players earned individual medals at the State Golf tournament contested at Quail Ridge Golf Course in Winfield.

The tournament was the first two-day state tournament since 1980. The Dodge City team missed the cut, but Cooper 75-77 and Davan 77-79 finished 5th and 15th individually.

Both players had success throughout the regular season as well. Cooper won 7 individual medals and Davan 9 during the spring schedule. Cooper won the Hays tournament shooting a 78. Davan won the inaugural 36-hole tournament in Garden City with rounds of 70-69, good enough for a six shot victory.

The duo also won the 2-man title at the Dodge City invitational. They were both selected as first team All-WAC players. They finished 1-2 at the regional tournament in Garden City, Cooper shooting 70 and Davan 72, leading the team to a 3rd place finish.

Cooper will return for his senior season next year, while Davan will play at Dodge City Community College for the Conquistadors.