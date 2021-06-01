DCCC Men's BB: Cox Named New Conqs Men's Basketball Assistant Coach

Joe Penno

DCCC Sports Information Director

The Conquistador men's basketball staff will have a new look on the sidelines next season with the addition of Timothy "TJ" Cox to the athletic department.

Cox comes to Dodge City with a wide range of junior college experience and is seen as one of the top recruiters at this level in the country. He has been apart of two of the top junior college programs in recent years in John A. Logan and Tallahassee Community College, accumulating a record of 100-19 during his four years as an assistant coach.

"TJ is an exceptional recruiter and coach who is relationship oriented, and will be a great mentor and leader within our program," said Head Coach Jake Williams. "He is very organized and has an infectious energy and presence. We are very fortunate to have him here in Dodge City and he has already made an immediate impact in a short amount of time."

Most recently, Cox spent one season as an assistant at Tallahassee Community College in Tallahassee, Florida. He aided in all aspects of the program with an emphasis on player development, recruiting, academics, opponent scouting, game preparation tactics, and program exposure.

His work ethic played a critical role in the team's success which resulted in an overall record of 19-3 and a Panhandle Conference regular season championship.

Along with a conference championship, the Tallahassee Eagles remained ranked inside the Top-10 of the NJCAA national basketball rankings for the entire season while leading the Panhandle with four All-Conference selections and two All-State honorees.

Before joining the Tallahassee Eagles, Cox spent the previous three seasons as an Assistant Coach at John A. Logan College in Carterville, Illinois. During his time at Logan, Cox was a vital factor in taking the program to unprecedented success.

During his three-year stint in Carterville, the Volunteers racked up an overall record of 81-16 (84% winning-percentage). This record stands as both the most wins and the highest winning-percentage in any three consecutive seasons in John A. Logan's 51-year program history.

During Logan's historic 2020 season, which was shortened due to COVID-19, Logan maintained a Top-25 national ranking the entire season in route to a 28-5 overall record. Logan concluded the season with a Region XXIV regular season and tournament championship.

Going into the National Tournament, Logan was seeded 5th overall and was seen as potential favorite to win after having won 24 of their last 25 games.

Along with a 28-5 record, Logan also holds the Great Rivers Athletic Conference (GRAC) record in wins as they took the conference championship with an undefeated record of 18-0, a feat that had not been accomplished in over 35 years.

The 2020 conference title was Logan's fourth consecutive championship, setting another GRAC record.

Amidst his role as the Lead Assistant Coach at John A. Logan College, Cox has specialized in the areas of recruiting, player development, academics, and program exposure. During his time at Logan, Cox played an elaborate part in the recruitment and development of Jay Scrubb who would later be named the 2020 NJCAA Player of The Year, two-time Region XXIV POY, and first junior college player to be selected in the NBA draft in 15-plus years (58th overall pick by the Los Angeles Clippers).

A native of Charlotte, North Carolina, Cox went to John A. Logan from the University of North Texas where he served on the staff as a Graduate Assistant under Grant McCasland during his transition to North Texas.

Prior to his time at North Texas, Cox spent the entire 2016-2017 season alongside McCasland during his one-year tenure at Arkansas State.

There, he assisted the staff in the areas of player development, scouting, on campus recruiting, video breakdown, scheduling, and team travel as a Graduate Assistant.

During the staff's stay in Jonesboro, Arkansas State saw their fourth 20-win season in school history and had the second-largest turnaround in the '16-'17 NCAA Division I basketball season.

Before Cox's time at Arkansas State, he worked for NBA Skill Development trainer Brandon Payne of Accelerate Basketball Training in Charlotte, NC. While serving under Payne for two consecutive summers, Cox trained with several NBA players including Stephen Curry of the NBA champion Golden State Warriors.

Cox earned his Master's Degree in Sports Administration from Arkansas State after completing his undergraduate degree from Covenant College in Lookout Mountain, GA, where he also competed collegiately.

As a player at Covenant College, Cox was selected to the First-Team USA South All-Conference team where he led the team in scoring and assists.

In addition, he played an integral role in earning the team a spot in the NCAA Division III National Tournament.