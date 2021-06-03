DCCC Football: Ten Conqs Earn All-KJCCC Recognition

Joe Penno

DCCC Sports Information Director

The KJCCC released its 2021 All-Conference teams on Tuesday, June 1 and Conquistador football saw ten of their student-athletes earn postseason recognition.

Highlighted by running back CJ Hall's Second Team nod, nine other Conqs were named to the Honorable Mention list of their respective positions. The Conquistador offense received the most attention, seeing eight players named, including their entire offensive line and two wide receivers to go with Hall.

"We are very proud of these players for earning postseason honors," said Head Coach Ricky Coon. "They all had tremendous seasons and we're looking to build on this to grow this list in the years to come."

CJ Hall, a sophomore from Live Oak, Florida, earned Second Team honors despite only playing in six of the seven Conquistador contests. Hall ran for 564 on just 84 carries, good for 6.7 yards per carry. He also tied a team high with six rushing touchdowns. The bulk of Hall's production came in a two-game stretch where he accounted for 348 yards and three touchdowns on 35 carries in back-to-back weeks. He put up a 21-carry, 217-yard performance in a loss to Butler and then followed that up with a 14-carry, 131-yard game in a loss at Garden City.

Willie Gaines, a freshman wide receiver from Cocoa Beach, Florida, was only third on the team in receptions with nine but led the team with 318 receiving yards for an average of 53.0 yards per game. His 35.3 yard per reception average placed him with one of the highest marks in the country. Gaines' highest receiving total came in the last game of the year in a win at Highland where he recorded two receptions for 127-yards with a season long catch and run of 69-yards. His most complete game came in a loss to Independence where the speedster put up four-receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown.

Tristan Jones is a freshman from Birmingham, Alabama who garnered honorable mention honors despite being tied with Gaines for third on the team in receptions with nine. Jones ended his campaign with nine receptions for 151 yards, good for a 16.8 yard per catch average. Jones' top outing came in a loss at Hutchinson where he recorded three receptions for 49 yards.

The Conquistador rushing attack was one of only four in the KJCCC to average over 200 yards per game, thanks in no small part to their five honorable mention offensive linemen. Tackles Isaiah Wright (FR – Irmo, SC) and Malik Nash (SO – Tampa, FL), Guards DeAndre Richard (SO – Baton Rouge, LA) and Jayln Dunbar (SO – Columbia, SC), along with Center Jamichael Watts (SO – Indianapolis, IN) led an offensive line that put out 1478 yards on 293 carries in just seven games. The 1478 yards is the highest rushing output for the Conquistador offense since 2017, despite playing 10 and 11-game seasons the last two years. The stable of Conquistador backs averaged 5.0 yards per carry and scored 17 touchdowns thanks to the group of bigs paving their way up front.

The Conquistador defense saw two of their defensive linemen earn honorable mention recognition as well. Tai Lologo (SO – Huntsville, AL) and Javen Sanchez (FR – Houston, TX) anchored the defensive line by combining for 33 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks. Lologo also added a fumble recovery, accounting for one of the eight the Conquistador defense recovered in the seven-game season.

The Conquistadors finished their season 2-5 on the year and 1-5 in KJCCC play. They began the season with a 54-0 victory over Rezolution Prep College and ended the season with Coach Ricky Coon's first KJCCC win as head coach, a 65-14 drubbing of Highland Community College. The Conquistadors will look to use their season ending victory as momentum headed into a quick turnaround of a Fall 2021 season.