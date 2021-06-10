DCCC Women's BB: Steele to Help Lead Kansas-Based Summer Basketball Camps

Joe Penno

DCCC Sports Information Director

First year head coach Landon Steele is wasting no time in making sure the Kansas basketball community knows that he's returned home.

Steele will be one of the lead instructors at two Point Guard University camps held across the state this summer.

He will be in Goodland for the program's first camp of the summer from June 14-17 then Steele will be in Salina, Kansas from June 28 – July 1.

In Salina, Steele will be alongside four other head coaches at colleges in the state in Ryan Showman (Kansas Wesleyan), Keith Ferguson (Bethany), Shawn Reed (Tabor) and Adam Hooker (Sterling).

"The PGU camps have really grown over the last few summers and this summer I'm excited to spend a couple days working camps in both Goodland and Salina," said new Conquistador women's basketball coach Landon Steele. "I feel like it is a great opportunity for me to reconnect with athletes, coaches, and parents within the state, as well as get DCCC Women's Basketball back in front of the athletes. As we begin to build the DCCC women's basketball program up, we want to help build up the level of talent within the state of Kansas.

"Kyle [O'Connor] and his dad Larry [O'Connor] have done a great job of building and growing the PGU camp, and have collected a great group of coaches to come in and work. I am excited to be invited back to work with the staff. More than anything, I think it's important to get out and give back when and where we can in the basketball community."

Founded by Kansas native Kyle O'Connor, the popular youth basketball camp provides young athletes a chance to focus on point guard training, but is offered to players of all positions so they can have an opportunity to complete their all-around game.

As described on their website, the camp "pairs traditional shooting, ball-handling and passing lessons with new-age, modern training methods." During the year, PGU instructors do private trainings and their camps are an extension of that. All ability levels are welcomed, with skillsets ranging from Division I prospects to those just starting out and learning the game.

PGU will host three camps in Kansas in June, with a fourth being held in southwest New York in late July.

"The first PGU camp was held in Sharon Springs, where I coached high school basketball for nine years," said Steele. "It was a great way for me to get back home and work with some of the student athletes from Western Kansas but now it's turned into something I look forward to working."

Steele is a Kansas native who begin his coaching career at Wallace County High School in Sharon Springs, Kansas with another stop instate as the head coach at Northwest Kansas Technical College. He was hired to coach Conquistador women's basketball in April of 2021.

For more information on Point Guard University and their camp offerings across the state, visit https://www.pointguarduniversity.com/camps.