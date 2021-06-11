Dodge City Raceway Park celebrates drivers June 4 weekend

Whitney Hodgin

DCRP Media Director

It was a fast and furious June 4 weekend at Dodge City Raceway Park!

Spectators packed the grandstands, Boot Hill Champions sprayed

spectacular trophies with celebratory champagne and the Jake Gill band bellowed country and rock’n’roll on Victory Lane.

IMCA Northern Sportmod drivers Jacob Olmstead, Tyler Watts and Brendyn Nordyke finished on top of the two-day Boot Hill Championship Finale Saturday.

So too, did IMCA Modified feature winners Tanner Black, Bucklin resident Clay Sellard and Kelsie Foley take home the big checkers, the big trophies and spray the cold bubbly.

Hoosier Great Plains Predator Series winners Sunday included several Dodge City drivers, including Trevor Smith in the Open Outlaw 500 Kart class and Jacob Smith in the Adult Kart class.

DCRP Short Track Series drivers Deekan McRoberts and Rase Smith finished first in the the Junior 1 and Junior 2 Kart feature races, respectively. Those young drivers went home with big trophies and fistfuls of $20 dollar bills.

Rookie Kart drivers Axl Buckley and Dodge City driver Addison Shearer went head to head in their feature, with Buckley taking home the trophy.

Other winners of note were Ainslee, Ryker and Briggs Williams, sibling bikers from Dodge City who put their pedals to the metal during intermission in front of thousands of fans. Each clocked the fastest lap in their age class at the kid’s bike race.

All kid bike competitors were invited to fill their purses with a

massive candy and cash grab following the race.

The Jake Gill band resounded loudly from Victory Lane for a

Saturday-night after party. The Hutchinson native and now Tennessee

resident sang his new original release “Good Time,” as well as “Light It Up,” “Grandpa and Dr. Pepper,” and “Baby I’m On It.”

Search “Dodge City Raceway Park” on YouTube to see videos of Gill’s

Victory Lane performance.

While park promoters Craig and Julie Dollansky are pleased with the turn out for their large-scale event at Dodge City Raceway Park, they acknowledge they are still working on a few areas, like increasing staff and speeding up the program.

“We are getting people trained quickly, and as everyone learns their

jobs, all aspects of a night of racing will come together and the

program should run smoothly,” Julie said. “Bringing it all together will make Dodge City Raceway Park a fun family destination again.”

For more information, visit the new and improved

www.dodgecityracewaypark.com or call the track office to buy tickets at 620-255-3277 or call media relations director Whitney Hodgin at

620-682-5504.