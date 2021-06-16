DCCC Athletics: Werremeyer Named New Athletic Director at Hinds CC

Joe Penno

DCCC Sports Information Director

Conquistador athletics will have a new look next year as Nathan Werremeyer will step down from his role as assistant athletic director to be the new Athletic Director at Hinds Community College in Raymond, Mississippi.

"I am super excited for Nathan in his new role," said Conquistador Athletic Director Jake Ripple. "When Nathan came to Dodge City Community College, he took a very active role in our athletic department immediately. He was always looking for ways to move us forward and improve our operations. I think he will be a huge asset to Hinds. He has spent a lot of time learning the ropes both here at DCCC and at Mineral Area College before. The think he has learned, both good and bad, will serve him well in the Athletic Director role at Hinds. Lastly, I want to thank Nathan for all of his hard work here in the last two years. He has been a huge help to me and all of our Conquistador Athletic staff."

Werremeyer recently finished his second full year as the Assistant Athletic Director and Compliance Coordinator for Conquistador athletics.

As a Conq, Werremeyer was responsible for all compliance and eligibility oversight of KJCCC, Region VI, and NJCAA rules and regulations. This includes the required documents to establish athletes' eligibility, fiscal management of the athletic scholarship and operational budgets, in addition to oversight of various aspects of the business and facility operations.

This past year, Werremeyer was the driving force behind a transition to a new Electronic Medical Records (EMR) system in addition to helping the Conquistador athletic department move to an online ticketing system for home contests.

A Missouri native, Werremeyer came to Dodge City after a stint as the Assistant Athletic Director at Mineral Area College while also serving as an Athletic Trainer for Athletico Physical Therapy in Farmington, Missouri.

He has continued to serve as an adjunct instructor at Mineral Area College while at Dodge City, a position he began in 2011 teaching Sports Management, Principles of Strength Training, and Care and Prevention of Athletic Injuries.

"I can't begin to express my gratitude to Jake [Ripple] and Dr. Nolte for taking a chance on a young, aspiring athletic administrator when they brought me out to Dodge City two years ago," said Werremeyer. "I've had the chance to learn from two of the best in the business and I know the lessons I've learned from them will only serve to help me long into the future. I will truly miss this place, especially all those who've helped me along the way in my role here. Dodge City will forever hold a special place in my family's lives."

Werremeyer remains a member of several national organizations, including the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics and the National Alliance of Two-Year College Athletic Administrators. He leaves Dodge City with his wife, Sarah, and their two sons.