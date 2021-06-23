DCCC Women's Soccer: Conqs Lands Three on All-KJCCC Teams

Joe Penno

DCCC Sports Information Director

A trio of Conquistador women's soccer players were named to All-KJCCC West teams released by the conference on Friday, June 18.

Treasher Valcin and Tate Cuffy were both honored with First Team recognition while Maria Macedo took home Second Team honors.

Valcin, a freshman forward from Grenada, earns First Team honors after a tremendous season as the Conquistador's leading goal scorer. Despite only playing in nine of the fourteen Conquistador matches, her nine goals were tops on the team while also being good for 5th in the KJCCC.

Additionally, Valcin was 10th in the KJCCC with 18 points. She recorded a goal in eight of her nine games played this season with a .640 shooting percentage, including one multi-goal output (2) coming against rival Garden City in a 5-0 home victory.

Tate Cuffy, a freshman midfielder from the Bahamas, comes in as the second Conquistador to earn First Team All-KJCCC West honors. Cuffy was third on the team in goals scored with two while also playing a large role for a Conquistador defense that continued to improve all year long. Cuffy suited up and started for each of the 14 Conq matches this season.

Maria Macedo is a freshman forward from Brazil who was the lone Conq named to the All-KJCCC Second Team. Macedo was the top assist women for the Conqs with eight, also good for 5th in the KJCCC. Macedo was second on the team in goals, scoring three on the year. Two of those goals were accounted for in a 4-2 with over rival Garden City to end the regular season. She was also responsible for a three-assist match earlier in the season when the Conqs took down Garden City 5-0 at home in April.

The Conquistadors finished the season 4-10 on the year with a 4-9 conference mark in the regular season. Fighting off injuries and the departure of their head coach just over a week before the start of the season, these three played a large role in helping the Conquistadors win games and compete with some of the top teams in the league.

For a full list of all-conference selections by the KJCCC, visit https://kjccc.org/sports/wsoc/2020-21/files/2020-21_KJCCC_West_All-Conference.pdf.