DCCC Men's Soccer: Five Conquistadors Tabbed as All-KJCCC Performers

Joe Penno

DCCC Sports Information Director

When the KJCCC released their men's soccer All-Conference lists on Friday, June 18th, Conquistador men's soccer saw at least five players recognized for the fifth consecutive poll.

Mayindu Matthieu and Ryota Ishizuka both earned First Team Honors with Christopher Quijano, Jeremie Briquet, and Marco Galardini bringing in Second Team recognition.

Matthieu (SO – Paris, France) and Ishizuka (SO – Funabashi, Japan) were both defensemen for a stingy Conquistador defense that was fourth in the conference with 1.36 goals allowed and third with four shutouts posted.

Each added a goal on the season with Matthieu scoring in the regular season finale win over Garden City, only to be followed up by an Ishizuka goal in the conference tournament opening win over Neosho.

Quijano (SO – Tampa, Florida) and Briquet (SO – Mouans-Sartoux, France) were cogs to a successful Conquistador offense that began to click down the stretch run of the season.

The offense scored 15 goals over the course of the final four matches, four in a win over Neosho in the conference tournament. The pair tied for the team lead with four goals apiece on the season, good for a tie for 11th in the conference. Quijano added three assists on the year, putting him at 12th in the KJCCC in points while Briquet was responsible for the lone multi-goal game for the Conquistadors when he scored off two headers in a 3-2 loss at home to Coffeyville.

Marco Galardini only played in nine of the Conquistador's 12 games on the year, but made his presence known throughout the rest of the conference on his way to a Second Team nod. The sophomore goalkeeper from Gavi, Italy was 1st in KJCCC Division I schools with a .808 save percentage while being responsible for four shutouts in his nine starts.

Galardini's 42 saves on the year were good for 3rd amongst KJCCC Division I schools and 1st amongst KJCCC West goalkeepers.

The Conquistadors finished the season 4-6-2 on the year, winning their first round matchup in the KJCCC tournament on the road at Neosho in the process. Their season ended at the hands of the Cowley Tigers in a 4-3 double overtime loss.

Headed into a short offseason, the Conquistadors found themselves with momentum down the stretch, finishing the season 3-1-1 over the course of their last five matches.

For a full list of All-KJCCC selections, visit https://www.kjccc.org/sports/msoc/2020-21/2020-21_KJCCC_Men-s_Soccer_Teams.pdf.