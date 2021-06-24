DCCC Rodeo: Jarrod Ford Named New Conquistador Rodeo Coach

Joe Penno

The Dodge City Community College Board of Trustees approved the hiring of Jarrod Ford to become the next Head Coach for the Conquistador Athletics' rodeo program.

Ford comes to Dodge City after a highly touted professional career with the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association lasting from 2001-2015.

After joining the PRCA in 2001, Ford didn't waste much time making his mark by winning the year-end bull riding title in the Mountain States Circuit in both 2004 and 2005.

Ford won the PRCA Extreme Bulls stop in Ellensburg, Washington while ending the year as the PRCA Extreme Bulls runner up in 2005 as well. He followed that up in 2006 by winning the Dodge Xtreme Bulls Ride Hard Tour in San Antonio, Texas.

"I am excited to have this opportunity to be the rodeo coach at Dodge City Community College," said Ford. "I look forward to getting to work on making this program one that people will take notice on."

Ford is a two-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier, qualifying in both 2005 and 2006.

In his NFR debut in 2005, the Colorado native won the first round of his Wrangler NFR with a 90-point ride on Flying Five Rodeo's Spotted Jacket. He would go on to finish 7th in the world standings in 2005, followed up with an 11th place finish in the world standings in 2006. Ford had two other top-50 world finishes, placing 36th in 2009 and 51st in 2010.

Born and raised in Greeley, Colorado, Ford attended Central Wyoming College in Riverton, Wyoming. There he was apart of four men's regional championships during his time at Central Wyoming, qualifying for the college nationals in 2001 in both bareback riding and bull riding.

Ford's success as a rider comes in a long line of successful bareback and bull riders in his family. He is the cousin of eight-time Wrangler NFR bareback rider Royce Ford, the brother of three-time NFR qualifier in bareback riding Heath Ford, and the nephew of five-time world champion bareback rider and ProRodeo Hall of Famer Bruce Ford. His father, Glen Ford, qualified for the NFR back in 1976.

"I am excited about the addition of Jarrod to our staff," said Conquistador Athletic Director Jake Ripple. "His history and his family history with the sport of rodeo is astonishing. This will give him the knowledge of the rodeo world that will be invaluable to our program. He also has some great connections in the college rodeo world that will be a huge asset to him and our program moving forward."

Ford comes to Dodge City with his wife DeAnn Ford along with their two daughters of four and one years old.