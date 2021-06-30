Two Days of Truck and Tractor Pulls at Dodge Raceway

Whitney Hodgin

Dodge City Raceway Park

The National Tractor Pullers Association is coming to Dodge City Raceway Park for a 3-day ground-pounding spectacle at the home of horsepower this 4th of July weekend.

For the first time in more than 30 years, this region will host the Wild West Grand Nationals Truck and Tractor Pull, sponsored by Angry Farmer Products.

No less than 60 of the country’s toughest pullers have signed on to compete for bragging rights and points in two pulling sessions Friday and Saturday at DCRP. Promoter Craig Dollansky re-designed the track exclusively for the purpose of pulling.

Classes to compete this in the Wild West Grand Nationals include Light Super Stock Tractors, Four Wheel Drive Trucks, Super Stock Diesel Tractors and multi-engine Modifieds.

Trailers from across the country have already arrived at the raceway.

Speaking of bragging rights, Todd Dugan, president and CEO of Angry Farmer Products, arrived at the raceway Monday with three massive rigs after he won first and second place in the 7,500 pound Super Stock Deisel 4x4 Truck class at the NTPA Super Nationals June 25.

“Dodge City Raceway Park is top notch,” Dugan said upon first laying eyes on the racing venue. “I’m impressed with what I see here.”

Festivities will begin with a pre-pull party and driver meet and greet Thursday at 5 p.m. In addition to several pullers, spectators will have the opportunity to meet one of the most notorious voices in pulling, Doc Riley, who has worked with NTPA since 1989 and will be an expert source available to talk about the sport.

“Pulling gives you a number of different senses,” Riley said. “Tractors build boost at the starting line as their engine RPMs go up and you’ll see smoke start to rise. Then it’ll take off and you can feel the ground rumble a little bit when you’re sitting in the seats. You can see the power and feel the power, if you’re a racing guy, you can smell the power.”

Local musician Charles Williams will perform class country classics Thursday and Friday nights.

Tickets cost $30 for spectators ages 8 and older. To order, call the track office at 620-225-3277 or buy tickets at the gate.

Gates open 5 p.m. each night and pulling starts at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

A massive fireworks finale Saturday night will be a fitting salute to Independence Day in true Dodge City Raceway style. For more information, visit www.dodgecityracewaypark.com.