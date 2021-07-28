Dodge City Community College football aiming for consistency in fall season

Lionel Tipton

WICHITA – Dodge City Community College saved its best for last in the Jayhawk Conference’s spring season in 2021, closing the shortened season with a 65-14 victory at Highland.

The Conquistadors, having had only the summer to savor that triumph, will be looking to build upon that momentum as the football season reverts to the fall this year. However, they will face a stern test right out of the gate.

Iowa Western, whose only loss was to national runner-up Snow (Utah) College, 31-30, in their season-opener and finished No. 4 in the final NJCAA poll, will visit Memorial Stadium to kick off the fall 2021 season Sept. 4.

Third-year coach Ricky Coon said that opening against the highly ranked Reivers was by design.

“We chose that,” he said. “We chose that because our league is unforgiving, and we needed a quality opponent in Week One to get us ready for conference play.”

The Conqs (2-5 last season) were picked sixth in the eight-team Jayhawk Conference coaches poll on Wednesday.

First and foremost, Coon said he is preaching consistency as a key to going above and beyond the sixth-place prediction.

“I think we have to be more consistent,” he said. “We were able to get leads in several games but found a way to let (the opponent) go. That comes with experience, and I think we’re going to have some good experience coming back.”

Some of that experience is found on the offensive side of the line of scrimmage in quarterback Rashad McKee (5-foot-11, 205 pounds), who completed 15 of 27 passes for 384 yards and three touchdowns against Highland. He also scored the Conqs’ first touchdown on a 6-yard run and finished with 54 yards on 10 carries. He finished completing 55 of 126 passes for 1,024 yards and seven touchdowns.

Running backs C.J. Hall (6-0, 190) and Mel Dantzler (5-9, 205) will also return in the starting backfield.

Hall is much in the mold of a typical Jayhawk League player – not too tall, but very fast.

“He’s an all-conference player (second team). He’s a 6-footer and he ran the ball really well last year; he just couldn’t stay healthy, so we have to get him healthy to have a chance.”

Hall rushed for a team-leading 564 yards on 84 carries, and Dantzler gained 423 on 70 carries. Each had six rushing touchdowns.

“On offense, when we get the ball close to the goal line, we’ve got to score, something we didn’t do very well in the spring season.

“For us to take the next step, we’ve got to do that.”

McKee will also have his favorite target returning. Willie Gaines had a team-high 318 receiving yards and scored two touchdowns. He had 127 yards in the victory over Highland, as well as his season-long reception of 69 yards.

Coon said the limitation of 55 out-of-state players doesn’t faze him – especially as he was once an in-state Dodge City recruit.

“I’m from Wichita; I played at Dodge City; I’m a Kansas kid,” Coon said. “I grew up in this conference and worked this conference as an assistant, so Kansas kids have been important to me since I got here.

“So, we’re going to continue to do that. I would like to have 38-40 solid Kansas kids on our roster, and I think before the rule change, that was probably easier to do. But now, if you divide that by eight (Jayhawk Conference schools), it will be harder to find the quality that we want. I think it will be important to us, and we’ll do the best we can.”

Coon views this new rule as another way the conference has leveled the playing field.

“I think the rule changes have made the conference more competitive, top to bottom,” he said. “I’m not sure how this change (the out-of-state limit) will affect it, but we’re going to find out shortly.”

Garden City, a mere 50 miles to the west, was picked second in the preseason poll, and the specter of the Broncbusters being so close likely ramps up the urgency of a turnaround, Coon said.

“Historically, Garden City has been good for a long time,” he said. “Dodge City has not been very good for a long time, with a couple of good years mixed in. I look at that, and I go, ‘Why?’ So, we’re trying to figure out some of those reasons and rectify some of those.

“From a lineman standpoint, we’re probably better than we’ve ever been at Dodge City Community College. Outside of Butler and Hutch, I think we’ve got some (in-state) quality guys that we wanted. We’ll continue to work hard to do that.”

From the Broncbusters side, head coach Thomas Minnick said that Coon’s Conquistadors gave them all they could handle last year before Garden prevailed at home, 34-24.

“They put up a tough battle,” Minnick said. “We knew it was going to be that way; it’s a rivalry game. They’re getting better and better every year, and that’s one team (in the poll) that’s ranked low. I think they’re going to move up.

“Their time is coming, and it’s coming quickly.”

Coon said his in-state recruiting plan is “inside-out.”

“We’re going to look at (Dodge City) first,” he said. “My son is going to be a sophomore at the high school, so I have a good idea of what’s on that team.

“The more guys we can find in our radius, the easier it is. We’re going to come into Wichita. I’m from Wichita, so I have a lot of connections in this area. We feel like we’ve gotten some fine players out of this area in our last recruiting class. (But) we’ll probably try to stay on the western edge of the state. We try not to get east too much, because there’s too many colleges. There’s some fine football over there (in the eastern part of the state), but I don’t know if we’re going to get enough bang for our buck.”

Coon said he had a pretty good haul in-state this year.

“We’ve got the eight-man player of the year from Wheatland-Grinnell,” he said. “And, we’ve got the (Class) 1A player of the year from Inman. We’ve got some really quality in-state kids. We’ve got four Shrine Bowl players, and three of them came from really small schools.

“That’s what we have to do in Dodge City; we’ve got to outwork everybody to try to get the kids in.”

After Iowa Western, the schedule gets increasingly difficult, including road games at Coffeyville (fifth in the preseason poll), Butler (fourth), building up to archrival Garden City (No. 2 in the poll) on Oct. 9. A game at Independence (No. 3) then closes out the road schedule before finishing at home against defending national champion Hutchinson and the finale against Highland (No. 7).

“If we can play consistently in all four quarters, we’ll have a chance in every ballgame,” Coon said.