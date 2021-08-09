Dodge City Roundup Rodeo: Boquet comes up roses in Dodge

Ted Harbin

Dodge City Roundup Rodeo Media Director

Dustin Boquet earned his first Dodge City Roundup Rodeo championship buckle Sunday night, but he won’t wear it.

“This is a rodeo I’ve always wanted to win,” said Boquet, a bull rider from Bourge, Louisiana, who has qualified for the National Finals Rodeo twice in the last three seasons. “My dad always wanted a belt buckle from here because he’s a Budweiser man. I’m pretty fired up to win that for him.”

Boquet won both go-rounds – he was the only man to ride two bulls – to earn an event best $12,356. He was eighth in the world standings heading into this week, and his victory in Dodge City alone will propel him up the standings.

“I’m blessed,” he said. “It’s been a great two weeks. We turned things around in Spanish (Fork, Utah), and I’ve been keeping the ball rolling.

“This helps my chances (to make the NFR) greatly.”

Confidence is the key, especially in bull riding. No animal is tougher to tame, and they win the majority of the time. It takes someone who has the right mindset and an understanding of how momentum can play a role in the game to be successful.

After winning the first round with an 86-point ride on Frontier Rodeo’s Lookin’ Up, the Louisiana cowboy was the last man to ride during Sunday’s short round. He matched moves with Frontier’s Gladiator’s Hammer for 91.5 points to win a boatload of cash in western Kansas.

“I watched my traveling partner, Koby Radley, get on him at The American semifinals, and I’ve been wanting to get on him ever since,” Boquet said. “I think Koby’s rode him both times he’s been on him, and we ride pretty similar, so I figured I’d get along with him pretty well.”

He has reason to celebrate, but nobody at Roundup Arena celebrated more than saddle bronc rider Lefty Holman of Visalia, California. He started the night by hugging bareback riding winner Cole Franks after the Texan’s 93-point ride on Frontier’s Gun Fire, then followed that up by hugging steer wrestling champion Tucker Allen.

“Rodeo’s such a great sport; it’s like a big family out here,” said Holman, who qualified for his first NFR last year and finished sixth in the final world standings. “We’re all so happy for each other. Cole Franks, I was the first guy he saw out in the arena, and I gave him a big ol’ hug. Tucker Allen … he's one of my buddies from high school. Getting to win with these guys is sure special.”

Unlike Boquet, Holman has plans for his trophy buckle.

“My traveling partner, Bradley Harter, won this title in 2018, and he wears it all the time,” he said. “It’s a cool buckle. I’ll definitely be wearing it.”

Dodge City Roundup Rodeo Dodge City, Kan. Aug. 4-8 All-around cowboy: Paden Bray, $7,017 in tie-down roping and team roping.

Bareback riding: 1. Cole Franks, 90 points on Pickett Pro Rodeo’s Bar Code, $3,385; 2. (tie) Leighton Berry and Tyler Berghuis, 89, $2,257 each; 4. (tie) Richmond Champion and Ty Breuer, 88.5, $1,015 each; 6. (tie) Mason Clements and Tilden, 88, $508 each; 8. Chad Rutherford, 87, $338. Final round: 1. Cole Franks, 93 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Gun Fire, $1,650; 2. Leighton Berry, 90, $1,250; 3. Caleb Bennett, 89, $900; 4. Chad

Rutherford, 88, $600; 5. Mason Clements, 865, $350; 6. Trenton Montereo, 86, $250. Average: 1. Cole Franks, 183 points on two rides, $3,385; 2. Leighton Berry, 189, $2,595; 3. Caleb Bennett, 175.5, $1,918; 4. Chad Rutherford, 175, $1,241; 5. Mason Clements, 174.5, $790; 6. Ty Breuer, 172.5, $564; 7. Richmond Champion, 171.5, $451; 8. Trenton Montero, 170.5, $338.

Steer wrestling: First round: 1. (tie) Stetson Jorgensen, Tyler Ravenscroft, Riley Duvall and Cody Devers, 3.8 seconds, $2,666 each; 5. Payden McIntyre, 3.9, $1,585; 4. (tie) Ty Erickson and J.D. Struxness, 4.1, $937 each; 7. (tie) Don Payne, Cade Staton, Grayson Allred, Trell Etbauer and Gus Franzen, 4.4, $58 each. Second round: 1. (tie) Blake Knowles and Dirk Tavenner, 3.4 seconds, $3,099 each; 3. (tie) Tyler Pearson, Trever Nelson and Stockton Graves, 3.6, $2,018; 6. (tie) Tyler Waguespack, Tristan Martin and Tory Johnson, 3.7, $721 each. Final round: 1. Tucker Allen, 3.9 seconds, $1,523; 2. Chance Howard, 4.1, $1,250; 3. Tucker Alberts, 4.3, $998; 4. Tory Johnson, 4.5, $735; 5. Jason Thomas, 4.6, $473; 6. Tyler Ravenscroft, 4.8, $262. Average: 1. Tucker Allen, 12.2 seconds on three runs, $4,972; 2. Tyler Ravenscroft, 13.0, $4,324; 3. Chance Howard, 13.1, $3,675; 4. Jason Thomas, 13.2, $3,027; 5. Tucker Alberts, 13.3, $2,378; 6. Riley Duvall, 13.4, $1,730; 7. Tory Johnson, 13.5, $1,081; 8. Clayton Hass, 14.0, $432.

Team roping: First round: 1. Tanner Green/Clay Futrell, 4.4 seconds, $3,200; 2. (tie) Clay Smith/Jade Corkill and Dustin Egusquiza/Travis Graves, 5.1, $2,574 each; 4. Cooper Bruce/Reed Lewis Boos, 5.3, $1,948; 5. (tie) Coleman Proctor/Logan Medlin and Reno Stoebner/Pace Blanchard, 5.4, $1,322 each; 7. Dalton Turner/Garrett Smith, 5.7, $696; 8. Tanner Tomlinson/Patrick Smith, 5.8, $278. Second round: 1. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 3.9 seconds, $3,179; 2. Jake Clay/Billie Jack Saebens, $2,764; 3. (tie) Aaron Macy/Jason Johe and Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins, 4.5, $3,142 each; 5. (tie) Levi Simpson/Tyler Worley and Tanner Tomlilnson/Patrick Smith, 4.6, $1,313 each; 7. (tie) Luke Brown/Hunter Koch and Caleb Smidt/B.J. Dugger, 4.7, $484 each. Final round: 1. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 5.8 seconds, $1,211; 2. J.C. Yeahquo/L.J. Yeahquo, 5.9, $1,002; 3. Marcus Theriot/Jim Ross Cooper, 6.5, $793; 4. Tyler Wade/Trey Yates, 6.7, $585; 5. Clay Smith/Jade Corkill, 6.9, $376; 6. Peyton Walters/Tyler McKnight, 10.5, $209. Average: 1. Clay Smith/Jade Corkill, 17.2 seconds on three runs, $4,768; 2. Tuler Wade/Trey Yates, 17.5, $4,146; 3. Marcus Theriot/Jim Ross Cooper, 17.9, $3,524; 4. J.C. Yeahquo/L.J. Yeahquo, 18.4, $2,902; 5. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 20.7, $2,280; 6. Peyton Walters/Tyler McKnight, 22.9, $1,658; 7. Miles Baker/Zack Woods, 25.2, $12,037; 8. Tanner Tomlinson/Patrick Smith, 10.4 seconds on two runs, $415.

Saddle bronc riding: 1. Lefty Holman, 86 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Tip Off, $3,269; 2. Ean Price, 85, $2,506; 3. (tie) K’s Thomson, Mitch Pollock, Jacobs Crawley and Jake Finlay, 84, $1,090 each; 7. (tie) Kole Ashbacher, Brody Cress and Lane Schuelke, 83, $254 each. Final round: 1. Ben Anderson, 87.5 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Yellowstone, $1,650; 2. Lefty Holman, 86, $1,250; 3. (tie) Jake Finlay and Mitch Pollock, 85.5, $750 each; 5. Brody Cress, 84, 350; 6. Kole Ashbacher, 76, $250. Average: 1. Lefty Holman, 172 points on two rides, $3,269; 2. (tie) Jake Finlay and Mitch Pollock, 169.5, $2,179 each; 4. Ben Anderson, 169, $1,198; 5. Brody Cress, 167, $763; 6. Kole Ashbacher, 159, $545; 7. Lane Schuelke, 155, $436; 8. Eon Price, 85 points on one ride, $327.

Tie-down roping: First round: 1. Travis Rogers, 8.6 seconds, $3,746; 2. Trenton Smith, 8.8, $3,258; 3. Paden Bray, 8.9, $2,769; 4. Riley Pruitt, 9.2 $2,280; 5. Tyler Prcin, 9.3, $1,792; 6. Kincade Henry, 9.4, $1,303; 7. Tuf Cooper, 9.6, $814; 8. Lane Livingston, 9.9, $326. Second round: 1. (tie) Blane Cox and Sherman Lasker, 8.1, $3,442; 3. Shane Hanchey, 8.3, $2,722; 4. Zack Jongbloed, 8.4, $2,241; 5. (tie) Tyler Prcin and Rhen Richard, 8.8, $1,521 each; 7. Beau Cooper, 9.0, $800; 8. (tie) Wyatt Muggli, Chance Thiessen and LD Meier, 9.1, $107. Final round: 1. Marcos Costa, 8.1 seconds, $1,552; 2. Travis Rogers, 8.3, $1,284; 3. Riley Pruitt, 9.0, $1,017; 4. Quade Hiatt, 9.1, $749; 5. Lane Livingston, 9.3, $482; 6. Paden Bray, 10.1, $268. Average: 1. Travis Rogers, 27.2 seconds on three runs, $5,523; 2. Riley Pruitt, 28.1, $4,803; 3. Paden Bray, 29.3, $4,082; 4. Marcos Costa, 29.7, $3,362; 5. Lane Livingston, 29.8, $2,642; 6. Tyler Prcin, 30.2, $1,921; 7. (tie) Quade Hiatt and Trenton Smith, 30.6, $840.

Barrel racing: First round: 1. Stevi Hillman, 16.92, $2,602; 2. Hailey Kinsel, 17.01, $2,231; 3. Jordon Briggs, 17.04, $1,859; 4. Molly Otto, 17.15, $1,611; 5. Leslie Smalygo, 17.18, $1,239; 6. BryAnna Haluptzok, 17.26, $991; 7. Ashley Castleberry, 17.27, $744; 8. Shelley Morgan, 17.32, $496; 9. Christine Laughlin, 17.33, $372; 10. Emily Miller Beisel, 17.37, $248. Second round: 1. Stevi Hillman, 17.08 seconds, $2,602; 2. Jordon Briggs, 17.17, $2,231; 3. Jessica Routier, 17.19 $1,859; 4. Molly Otto, 17.23, $1,611; 5. (tie) Michelle Darling and Kylee Scribner, 17.25, $1,115 each; 7. Shelley Morgan, 17.30, $744; 8. Katie Pascoe, 17.32, $496; 9. Ericka Nelson, 17.35, $372; 10. (tie) Nicole Driggers and Jamie Chaffin, 17.38, $124 each. Final round: 1. Jordon Briggs, 17.15 seconds, $1,928; 2. Katie Pascoe, 17.17, $1,446; 3. Hailey Kinsel, 17.18, $964; 4. Leslie Smalygo, 17.24, $482. Average: 1. Jordon Briggs, 51,36 seconds on three runs, $3,904; 2. Molly Otto, 51.72, $3,346; 3. Hailey Kinsel, 51.89, $2,788; 4. Shelley Morgan, 51.95, $2,417; 5. Jessica Routier, 52.00, $1,859; 6. (tie) Katie Pascoe and Leslie Smalygo, 52.06, $1,301 each; 8. BryAnna Haluptzok, 52.69, $744; 9. Nellie Miller, 52.77, $558; 10. Cheyenne Wimberely, 57,34, $372. Steer roping: First round: 1. Dalton Walker, 9.8 seconds, $1,966; 2. Cole Patterson, 10.1, $1,627; 3. (tie) Mike Chase and Scott Snedecor, 11.6, $1,118 each; 5. Taylor Santos, 12.1, $610; 6. (tie) Don Ed Eddleman and

Thomas Smith, 12.3, $169 each. Second round: 1. Garrett Hale, 9.4 seconds, $1,966; 2. Vin Fisher Jr., 10.9, $1,627; 3. Cash Myers, 11.3, $1,288; 4. (tie) Jim Locke and Shay Good, 11.4, $780 each; 6. Brodie Poppino, 11.9, $339. Third round: 1. J. Tom Fisher, 10.3 seconds, $1,966; 2. (tie) Scott Snedecor and Don Ed Eddleman, 10.7, $1,457 each; 4. Cody Lee, 10.8, $949; 5. Travis Sheets, 10.9, $610; 6. Chris Glover, 11.0, $339. Average: 1. Scott Snedecor, 34.6 seconds on three head, $2,949; 2. Cash Myers, 37.4, $2,440; 3. Taylor Santos, 40.3, $1,932; 4. Tuff Hardman, 46.8, $1,423; 5. Jason Stockton, 48.4, $915; 6. Thomas Smith, 48.7, $508.

Bull riding: 1. Dustin Boquet, 86 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Lookin’ Up, $3,372; 2. Eli Vastbinder, 84.5, $2,597; 3. (tie) Bubba Greig and Ky Hamilton, 82, $1,599 each; 5. Kody Aldrich, 81, $823; 6. Fulton Rutland, 78, $602; 7. Braden Richardson, 77.5, $491; no other qualified rides. Final round: 1. Dustin Boquet, 91.5 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Gladiator’s Hammer, $5,000; no other qualified rides. Average: 1. Dustin Boquet, 177.5 points on two rides, $3,984; 2. (tie) Ky Hamilton and Bubba Greig, 82 points on one ride, $2,706; 4. Kody Aldrich, 81, $1,555; 5. Fulton Rutland, 78, $1,044; 6, Braden Richardson, 77.5, $788; no other qualified rides.