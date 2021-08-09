Dodge City Roundup Rodeo: Franks scores 90 points in the rain

Ted Harbin

Dodge City Roundup Rodeo Media Director

There is a gleam on Cole Franks’ face that may not go away for a while.

The 20-year-old bareback rider has reason to be so happy. He’d just ridden Pickett Pro Rodeo’s Bar Code for 90 points to win the first round of the Dodge City Roundup Rodeo and collect $3,385. Now, he’s set up for another ride of his life during Sunday’s championship round.

The rain began to fall just before bareback riding began, and by the time Franks nodded his head on Bar Code, it was pouring on Roundup Arena. It didn’t quite matter to the cowboy, nor the horse.

“It was wet,” Franks said with a grin across his face. “Right when it started raining, I was dreading it a little bit. Once it really got going, I realized there was no stopping the rain, so it was part of it. It’ll make a good story to look back on.”

It’s been a good week for Franks, who, heading into Saturday night’s fourth performance of Dodge City’s rodeo, was leading the rodeos in Carson, Iowa, with a 92-point ride, and Great Falls, Montana, with an 84.5.

When he arrived in Dodge City, he knew there might be something special with Pickett horse.

“He knew,” Franks said of Bar Code. “He had that same feeling I had that it was about to be a lot of fun.

“I’ve seen that horse three times. Kaycee Feild was 90 on him at the Riggin’ Rally in Weatherford (Texas in April), so I knew it was possible. I knew the horse was going to be a lot of fun and feel really good. I was excited. I knew it was going to be really good.”

It’s been an exciting year for the cowboy from Clarendon, Texas. In June, he helped his hometown team – Clarendon College, which is coached by his dad, Bret Franks – to the men’s team national title at the College National Finals Rodeo. He dominated bareback riding to win that national crown, then added enough points in saddle bronc riding to be named the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association’s all-around champion.

Heading into this week of rodeos, Franks sat 17th in the world standings with $39,341. He’ll likely move up, but his end goal is to be among the top 15 when rodeo’s regular season concludes the end of September in order to earn his first qualification to the National Finals Rodeo, the sport’s grand finale. He also will be matched in Sunday’s championship round with Frontier Rodeo’s Gun Fire, which is possibly the hottest bareback horse in ProRodeo this season.

“I like where I’m at,” he said. “I would rather be right here fighting for it than being in a secure spot. For the next week and a half, I’ve drawn really good money horses that can win and for sure help you place on.

“It’s looking really good.”

So is Cole Franks.

Dodge City Roundup Rodeo Dodge City, Kan. Aug. 4-8 Bareback riding leaders: 1. Cole Franks, 90 points on Pickett Pro Rodeo’s Bar Code, $3,385; 2. (tie) Leighton Berry and Tyler Berghuis, 89, $2,257 each; 4. (tie) Richmond Champion and Ty Breuer, 88.5, $1,015 each; 6. (tie) Mason Clements and Tilden, 88, $508 each; 8. Chad Rutherford, 87, $338; 9. Caleb Bennett, 86.5; 10. (tie) Nate McFadden and Trenten Montero, 84.5; 12. Tanner Aus, 84.

Steer wrestling: First round: 1. (tie) Stetson Jorgensen, Tyler Ravenscroft, Riley Duvall and Cody Devers, 3.8 seconds, $2,666 each; 5. Payden McIntyre, 3.9, $1,585; 4. (tie) Ty Erickson and J.D. Struxness, 4.1, $937 each; 7. (tie) Don Payne, Cade Staton, Grayson Allred, Trell Etbauer and Gus Franzen, 4.4, $58 each. Second round leaders: 1. (tie) Blake Knowles and Dirk Tavenner, 3.4 seconds, $3,099 each; 3. (tie) Tyler Pearson, Trever Nelson and Stockton Graves, 3.6, $2,018; 6. (tie) Tyler Waguespack, Tristan Martin and Tory Johnson, 3.7, $721 each. Average leaders: 1. Riley Duvall, 8.0 seconds on two runs; 2. Tyler Ravenscroft, 8.2; 3. (tie) Tucker Allen, Stetson Jorgensen and Don Payne, 8.3; 6. Jason Thomas, 8.6; 7. Trell Etbauer, 8.7; 8. Clayton Hass, 8.8; 9. (tie) Chance Howard, Tory Johnson and Tucker Alberts; 12. Blake Knowles, 9.1.

Team roping: First round leaders: 1. Tanner Green/Clay Futrell, 4.4 seconds, $3,200; 2. (tie) Clay Smith/Jade Corkill and Dustin Egusquiza/Travis Graves, 5.1, $2,574 each; 4. Cooper Bruce/Reed Lewis Boos, 5.3, $1,948; 5. (tie) Coleman Proctor/Logan Medlin and Reno Stoebner/Pace Blanchard, 5.4, $1,322 each; 7. Dalton Turner/Garrett Smith, 5.7, $696; 8. Tanner Tomlinson/Patrick Smith, 5.8, $278. Second round leaders: 1. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 3.9 seconds, $3,179; 2. Jake Clay/Billie Jack Saebens, $2,764; 3. (tie) Aaron Macy/Jason Johe and Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins, 4.5, $3,142 each; 5. (tie) Levi Simpson/Tyler Worley and Tanner Tomlilnson/Patrick Smith, 4.6, $1,313 each; 7. (tie) Luke Brown/Hunter Koch and Caleb Smidt/B.J. Dugger, 4.7, $484 each. Average leaders: 1. Clay Smith/Jade Corkill, 10.3 seconds on two runs; 2. Tanner Tomlinson/Patrick Smith, 10.4; 3. Tyler Wade/Trey Yates, 10.8; 4. Dalton Turner/Garret Smith, 11.3; 5. Marcus Theriot/Jim Ross Cooper, 11.4; 6. Peyton Walters/Tyler McKnight, 12.4; 7. J.C. Yeahquo/L.J. Yeahquo, 12.5; 8. Tanner Green/Clay Futrell, 12.8; 9. Miles Baker/Zack Woods, 13.0; 10. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 14.9; 11. Clint Summers/Ross Ashford, 17.0; 12. Aaron Macy/Jason Johe, 17.1.

Saddle bronc riding leaders: 1. Lefty Holman, 86 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Tip Off, $3,269; 2. Ean Price, 85, $2,506; 3. (tie) K’s Thomson, Mitch Pollock, Jacobs Crawley and Jake Finlay, 84, $1,090 each; 7. (tie) Kole Ashbacher, Brody Cress and Lane Schuelke, 83, $254 each; 10. (tie) Ben Andersen and Rusty Wright, 81.5; 12. (tie) Wyatt Hageman, Cody Ballard and Taos Muncy, 81.

Tie-down roping: First round leaders: 1. Travis Rogers, 8.6 seconds, $3,746; 2. Trenton Smith, 8.8, $3,258; 3. Paden Bray, 8.9, $2,769; 4. Riley Pruitt, 9.2 $2,280; 5. Tyler Prcin, 9.3, $1,792; 6. Kincade Henry, 9.4, $1,303; 7. Tuf Cooper, 9.6, $814; 8. Lane Livingston, 9.9, $326. Second round leaders: 1. (tie) Blane Cox and Sherman Lasker, 8.1, $3,442; 3. Shane Hanchey, 8.3, $2,722; 4. Zack Jongbloed, 8.4, $2,241; 5. (tie) Tyler Prcin and Rhen Richard, 8.8, $1,521 each; 7. Beau Cooper, 9.0, $800; 8. (tie) Wyatt Muggli, Chance Thiessen and LD Meier, 9.1, $107. Average leaders: 1. Tyler Prcin, 18.1 seconds on two runs; 2. Travis Rogers, 18.9; 3. Riley Pruitt, 18.1; 4. Paden Bray, 19.2; 5. Zack Jongbloed, 19.6; 6. (tie) Beau Cooper and Chance Thiessen, 19.8; 8. Taylor Santos, 20.3; 9. Trenton Smith, 20.4; 10. Lane Livingston, 20.5; 11. Quade Hiatt, 21.5; 12. Maracos Costa, 21.6.

Barrel racing: First round leaders: 1. Stevi Hillman, 16.92, $2,602; 2. Hailey Kinsel, 17.01, $2,231; 3. Jordon Briggs, 17.04, $1,859; 4. Molly Otto, 17.15, $1,611; 5. Leslie Smalygo, 17.18, $1,239; 6. BryAnna Haluptzok, 17.26, $991; 7. Ashley Castleberry, 17.27, $744; 8. Shelley Morgan, 17.32, $496; 9. Christine Laughlin, 17.33, $372; 10. Emily Miller Beisel, 17.37, $248. Second round leaders: 1. Stevi Hillman, 17.08 seconds, $2,602; 2. Jordon Briggs, 17.17, $2,231; 3. Jessica Routier, 17.19 $1,859; 4. Molly Otto, 17.23, $1,611; 5. (tie) Michelle Darling and Kylee Scribner, 17.25, $1,115 each; 7. Shelley Morgan, 17.30, $744; 8. Katie Pascoe, 17.32, $496; 9. Ericka Nelson, 17.35, $372; 10. (tie) Nicole Driggers and Jamie Chaffin, 17.38, $124 each. Average leaders: 1. Stevi Hillman, 34.00 seconds on two runs; 2. Jordon Briggs, 34.21; 3. Molly Otto, 34.38; Jessica Routier, 34.61; 5. Shelley Morgan, 34.62; 6. Hailey Kinsel, 34.71; 7. Cheyenne Wimberley, 34.78; 8. Leslie Smalygo, 34.28; 9. Emily Miller Beisel, 34.83; 10. BryAnna Halputzok, 34.85; 11. Katie Pascoe, 34.89; 12. Nellie Miller, 34.91.

Bull riding leaders: 1. Dustin Boquet, 86 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Lookin’ Up, $3,372; 2. Eli Vastbinder, 84.5, $2,597; 3. (tie) Bubba Greig and Ky Hamilton, 82, $1,599 each; 5. Kody Aldrich, 81, $823; 6. Fulton Rutland, 78, $602; 7. Braden Richardson, 77.5, $491; no other qualified rides.