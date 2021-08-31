DCHS: JV girls tennis hold first invitational

Chelce Gebhart

DCHS Publications

The Dodge City Demons junior varsity girls tennis team held its first invitational Thursday, Aug. 27.

The Scott City Beavers placed first with a total of 34 points. Dodge City's Red team consisting of Emily Stevane, Ellie Bunkall, Jana Calderon, Anahi Velasquez, Yasmin Dorado and Yamileth Guzman, placed fourth with 16 points.

The Dodge City varsity girls start their season with a round-robin at Great Bend Veteran Park on Tuesday, Sept. 7.