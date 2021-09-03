DCHS girls golf: Demons girls finish 2nd at Hays invitational

Jim Mapel

Dodge City High School

The Dodge City High School girls golf team played in two tournaments this week. On Monday, they competed at the Hays invitational at Smoky Hill Country Club. The golfers finished 2nd behind the host school recording a team score of 363. They were led by Tiley Fry who shot an 82 securing a 6th place individual medal.

Other scores were Ashlyn Armstrong 87 (9th place), Cassidy Bockelman 93, Reanna Bartlett-Konrade and Payton Dunn 101 and Riley Kippes 108.

Tuesday they played in the Emporia invitational at the Emporia Golf Course. The team placed 3rd with a team score of 393. They were led by Ashlyn Armstrong who shot an 87 finishing 3rd individually. Other scores were Tiley Fry 98 (10th place), Cassidy Bockelman 99, Riley Kippes 109, Reanna Bartlett-Konrade 110, and Payton Dunn 117.

The Demon golfers next tournament is Sept. 9 when they host their invitational at Mariah Hills Golf Course beginning at 1 p.m.