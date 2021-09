Jim Mapel

Dodge City High School

The Dodge City Girls Golf Team finished 3rd at the Liberal invitational on Monday. They were led by Ashlyn Armstrong who finished 3rd individually with a 43 and Tiley Fry 5th with a 46. Other scores were Cassidy Bockelman 50, Reanna Bartlett-Konrade 52, Victoria Gonzalez 53, and Riley Kippes 56. The lady demons will be in action next Monday at the Andover invitational.