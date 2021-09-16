DCCC: Football Falls Short In Comeback Attempt at Coffeyville

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

After opening the season at home against a Top five team the Dodge City Community College football team hit the road for week two and opened Jayhawk Conference play facing another ranked foe taking on No. 10 Coffeyville Red Ravens.

Conqs fell behind early but stayed in the contest throughout just falling short in the comeback attempt against Coffeyville falling 22-13 in the contest. With the loss, Dodge City moves to 0-2 on the season and 0-1 in KJCCC action.

It was early that Conqs found themselves behind as Coffeyville took their first drive down the field highlighted by a 51-yard run for a touchdown to make it 6-0 in the first quarter as Red Ravens missed the extra point. Red Ravens added a field goal to make it 9-0 entering the second quarter.

Dodge City broke through in the second quarter for a touchdown when they put together a 12-play drive covering 68-yards that was capped with a four-yard touchdown pass from Rashad McKee to Justin Mitchell. With the extra point, the Conqs trailed 12-7 as Coffeyville had added another field goal before that. As halftime loomed Coffeyville added another touchdown and the Conqs trailed 19-7 at the half.

In the third quarter, the Conqs would get a pair of field goals by Landon Guidry from 27 and 31-yards making the game a one-score contest at 19-13 heading into the fourth quarter. The Red Ravens extend the lead back early in the fourth quarter with a touchdown to make it 22-13 and while the Conqs had two promising drives in the fourth quarter they both ended without points leading to Dodge City suffering the 22-13 loss.

In the loss, the Conqs were nearly even in total yards amassing 305 yards to the Red Ravens 308 yards, but Dodge City was hurt by penalties in the contest with nine penalties for 95 yards.

Highlighting the offense for the Conqs was CJ Hall who ran for 79 yards on 12 carries, while McKee was 6-10 for 51 yards and a touchdown and CJ Ward also saw action at quarterback going 11-23 for 86 yards. Mitchell was the Conqs leading receiver catching five passes for 42 yards and a touchdown.

On defense, Anthony Quinney recorded 10 tackles including five tackles for loss, while Tyquan Hayes and Trevon Moore each added seven tackles. Guidry was 2-3 on field-goal attempts and 1-1 on extra-point attempts.

Season rolls on Saturday, Sept. 18 when the Conqs travel to El Dorado to face off against Butler with a 7 p.m. kickoff.