DCCC: Hillary English Named KJCCC Volleyball DI "Player of the Week"

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

Back in action after two weeks off the Dodge City Community College volleyball posted a 1-1 week in KJCCC action with a win at Pratt and a tough loss versus Barton.

The performance of Hillary English helped lead the way for the Conquistadors in both matches and has earned her KJCCC Division I "Player of the Week" honors. English put together a triple-double against Pratt in the Conqs four-set win as she recorded a career-high 22 kills while adding 17 assists and 10 digs, along with a block.

She followed that up with a 15 kill and 16 dig performance in the four-set loss to Barton, she added four assists, an ace, and a block assist. On the year she averages 3.75 kills per set which ranks first in the KJCCC West and 13th in the Nation while helping the team average 13.4 kills per set on the season which is fourth in the Nation.

English has 75 kills on a .295 hitting percentage while adding 71 digs, 64 assists, four aces, and nine blocks. Conqs will continue their season playing host to Cloud County and Lamar on Saturday, Sept. 18 for a triangular that will start at 3 p.m.