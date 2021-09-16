DCCC: Volleyball Battles With Barton In Tough Conference Showdown

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

At home, for the first time, this season the Dodge City Community College volleyball team played host to the Barton Cougars in Jayhawk Conference play and the contest proved to be an ultra-competitive showdown.

Back-and-forth most of the night throughout all four sets played the Conqs gave Barton all they could handle but it was the Cougars taking the match in four sets (14-25, 25-15, 19-25, 24-26).

The loss is the first of the season for the Conqs moving them to 4-1 and 1-1 in KJCCC action. Set one was back-and-forth with each team holding leads up to 13-13 as Barton put together an 8-1 run to take control of the set and the Conqs were unable to get back in the set falling 14-25 in the set.

The second set was much of the same early as both teams traded points but this time the Conqs put together a run late in the set spearheaded by some plays from Martyna Kmuk and Dodge City even the match at one set each by winning the second set 25-15. Set three saw the Conqsstart off with a 4-0 run and would lead by four multiple times in the set but Barton made a push taking the lead at 17-16 and the Cougars held off the Conqs down the stretch taking the third set 19-25.

Looking to answer Dodge City worked their way to set point in the fourth set but Barton would stave off set point multiple times to come back and snag the fourth set 24-26 and finish the match in four sets. In the loss, three Conquistadors finished with double-figure kills led by Hillary English who recorded 15 kills and added 16 digs. Antia Vallecas Rodriguez added 12 kills and Kmuk finished 11 kills and two aces. Nur Yaren Turkmenoglunotched 34 assists and nine digs, while Loren Rodriguez had a double-figure dig performance with 13 and Bruna Torres recorded 24 digs.