DCCC: Men's Golf Wins Carmichael Cup in Salina by Wide Margin

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

After opening the fall season last week with a strong showing the Dodge City Community College men's golf team traveled to Salina this week and competed in the Carmichael Cup at Salina Municipal golf course and walked away with a dominating performance winning the tournament.

The Conquistadors put together a three-day team total of 837 with their best team round coming on the final day a 275 which was good for -5 under. Overall the Conqs finished -3 and won the tournament by 31-strokes competing against most NAIA schools from the KCAC.

Leading the way for Dodge City was the play of George Fricker who was the only player out of 69 golfers to finish with an under-par three-round score finishing with a three-round total of 206 good for -4 under. Fricker's second round of 65 was the best individual round in the entire tournament and helped him place first individually by four strokes.

Five more Conqs finished with Top 10 rounds on the day as Woramett Bodhidatta finished tied for second place with a score of 210.

Bodhidatta started the tournament strong carding a 66 in his first round on the course which is a 70 par. Kitsakon Jairak and Supakit Seelanagae both finished the tournament strong each shooting a 67 on the final day and finished with three-round scores of 211 and 212, respectively to take fourth and tie for fifth. Both Evan Lindsey and Brent Reintjes also posted under par final rounds at the Carmichael Cup for their best rounds of the tournament with shooting a 68 and 69, while both finishing with three-round scores of 215 to both tie for eighth place.

Austin Goodrum and Cole Streck both were also in action for the Conquistadors and put together three-round scores of 219 each and both tied for 20th place.

The Conqs will take the next two weeks off from competition and are set to get back to competing on Oct. 4-5 at the Ryan Palmer Tournament in Amarillo, Texas at the Amarillo Country Club.