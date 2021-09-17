DCCC: Men's Soccer Falls to KCK In Home Opener

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

Dodge City Community College men's soccer team took to the pitch at home for the first time this season on Saturday and welcomed Kansas City Kansas Community College to town for a Jayhawk Conference showdown.

While the Conquistadors were able to garner multiple opportunities offensively it was KCK who took the contest 3-1 moving Dodge City to 1-3 on the season.

Behind several runs, at the goal, the Conqs looked to breakthrough in the first half but a potential goal was negated and other opportunities were unable to find the back of the net leaving the contest scoreless until the fill minute of the first half when KCK found a way to get on the board making it 1-0.

The Conqs would tie it up in the 53rd minute as Elia Atay tallied his third goal of the season this time coming off a rebound opportunity. Dodge City earned a penalty kick opportunity and Mayindu Matthieu would take it against the KCK goalkeeper; the shot by Matthieu was saved but off the rebound, Atay found an angle and tied the game for the Conqs. KCK would do the rest of the scoring in the contest finding two more goals and Dodge City would fall 3-1.

Several Conquistadors would get looks throughout the game with 23 shots but Dodge City was just unable to connect for goals.