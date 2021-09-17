DCCC: Women's Golf Takes 2nd in Texas Against Top-Notch Competition

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

Looking to build upon a strong start to the fall season last week the Dodge City Community College women's golf team traveled to Texas to compete in the Texas Wesleyan Intercollegiate tournament and went against some of the top-flight JUCO competition in Texas, among other teams.

The Conquistadors not only held their own against some of the top traditional Texas JUCO programs they had the best JUCO performance of the tournament finishing second out of 10 teams only behind the host Texas Wesleyan University. A team score of 923 over three-rounds action helped the Conqs place second and finish three strokes above Western Texas CC.

Three Top 10 finishers paced the way for the Conqs in Texas including a third and fourth-place finish for Thitapha Iamtragul and Tanika Yadilokwong, respectively.

Iamtragul earned third place with a three-round score of 223, finishing only one stroke behind second. While Yadilokwong finished one stroke behind her teammate posting a three-round score of 225.

Meghan Lindsey put together a three-round score of 233 to tie for ninth place, while Alyssa McMillen and Caelyn Cook also were in action for the Conqs and finished 22nd and 42nd with three-round scores of 241 and 265, respectively.

The Conqs will look to continue their strong fall when they compete in McPherson next Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 20 and 21 at the Swedes Invite at Turkey Creek golf course.